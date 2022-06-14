ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium T20 records: Visakhapatnam Cricket Stadium most runs and wickets in T20Is

ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium T20 records: Visakhapatnam is hosting an international match after two and a half years.

The third T20I of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of India will be played in Visakhapatnam tonight. With the visitors winning the first two of a five-match T20I series, another victory would also confirm a series victory for them.

India, on the other hand, continue to find ways to beat South Africa this year. Readers must note that South Africa have won seven consecutive matches against India across formats in 2022. Playing for the first time under Rishabh Pant in this series, the hosts would be desperate to not let the Proteas win an eighth match in a row in order to lose the series with two more matches to be played.

In what will be the fourth T20I at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, India have won and lost a match each here. South Africa, on the other hand, will be playing their first-ever T20I at this venue on Tuesday. South Africa’s only match in Visakhapatnam was a Test match (lost) played almost three years ago.

ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium T20 records

As was the case during the second T20I in Cuttack, there aren’t a lot of T20I records for this venue due to a very limited number of matches played here.

Highest run-scorers in Vizag T20Is are Glenn Maxwell (56), KL Rahul (50), Shikhar Dhawan (46), D’Arcy Short (37) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (29). Highest wicket-takers in Visakhapatnam T20Is are Ravichandran Ashwin (4), Jasprit Bumrah (4), Nathan Coulter-Nile (3), Suresh Raina (2) and Ravindra Jadeja (1).

Barring Pant (3) and Dinesh Karthik (1) among batters and Yuzvendra Chahal (1) among bowlers, no other Indian cricketer part of the current squad has taken part in a Vizag T20I in the past.

To read about the highest T20 innings scores in Visakhapatnam, click here.