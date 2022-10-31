AFG vs SL head to head in T20 history: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 head to head records and stats

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will take part in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 32 in Brisbane tomorrow. Both the Asian countries will face each other merely a couple of months after their intriguing Asia Cup 2022 clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The third of three Afghanistan-Sri Lanka T20Is had witnessed Sri Lanka pulling down a 177-run chase in the absence of a standout batting performance. However, four batters scoring in excess of 30 runs called for an archetype team effort.

Reeling at the bottom of the points table in Group 1, both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are tied at a couple of points to be at the fifth and sixth positions respectively. However, while two Sri Lankan points have come because of a victory, two points for the Afghans have come on the back of their unfortunate participation in two rain abandoned Super 12 matches.

ALSO READ: Pitch report of Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Super 12 match at the Gabba

Speaking of rain, it wouldn’t be a surprise if yet another match featuring Afghanistan gets affected by the weather gods over the Gabba. For the unversed, the weather prediction for tomorrow afternoon in the city isn’t very pleasing. Penultimate match of this round for both these teams, each one of them will be keen to register victory in a full-fledged match.

AFG vs SL head to head in T20 history

Total number of matches played: 3

Matches won by AFG: 1

Matches won by SL: 2

Matches played at a neutral venue: 3 (AFG 1, SL 2)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 1 (AFG 10, SL 1)

AFG average score against SL: 145

SL average score against AFG: 146

Most runs for AFG: 124 (Rahmanullah Gurbaz)

Most runs for SL: 69 (Bhanuka Rajapaksa)

Most wickets for AFG: 4 (Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman)

Most wickets for SL: 1 (Wanindu Hasaranga, Asitha Fernando and Maheesh Theekshana)

Most catches for AFG: 3 (Rahmanullah Gurbaz)

Most catches for SL: 1 (Wanindu Hasaranga, Asitha Fernando and Maheesh Theekshana)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).