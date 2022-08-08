Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 record head to head: IRE vs AFG head to head records in T20 history

Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 record head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the first IRE vs AFG T20I.

The first match of Afghanistan’s tour of Ireland 2022 will be played in Belfast tomorrow. The first T20I will be followed by four more matches as a five-match series will be played within nine days at the same venue.

In their 12-year T20I history against each other, Afghanistan have maintained a one-sided dominating record against Ireland to the extent that the Irish are yet to win a home T20I against this opposition.

In some form on the back of locking horns against England, India, New Zealand and South Africa during their home summer, Ireland should be confident enough to challenge the Afghans especially in home conditions.

The last time when Ireland and Afghanistan had played a T20I against each other was right before the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. Last of a three-match series in Greater Noida, the match had ended in a riveting super over. While Ireland had managed to come out as the victorious side then, their last victory against Afghanistan without a super over dates back to 2013.

Afghanistan vs Ireland T20 record head to head

Total number of matches played: 18

Matches won by IRE: 4

Matches won by AFG: 14

Matches played in Ireland: 2 (IRE 0, AFG 2)

Matches played in Europe: 2 (IRE 0, AFG 2)

Matches played at Civil Service Cricket Club: 0 (IRE 0, AFG 0)

IRE average score against AFG: 146

AFG average score against IRE: 162

Most runs for IRE: 543 (Paul Stirling)

Most runs for AFG: 411 (Hazratullah Zazai)

Most wickets for IRE: 8 (George Dockrell)

Most wickets for AFG: 34 (Rashid Khan)

Most catches for IRE: 10 (George Dockrell)

Most catches for AFG: 15 (Mohammad Nabi)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).