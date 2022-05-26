Ahmedabad Cricket Stadium pitch report RR vs RCB today match: Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report T20 IPL 2022 Qualifier 2

Ahmedabad Cricket Stadium pitch report RR vs RCB today match: The venue has hosted a total of 17 Indian Premier League matches till date.

The ‘Qualifier 2’ fixture of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Having lost the ‘Qualifier 1’ against the Gujarat Titans (GT), the RR would get another shot to make it through to the final today. Buoyed by the return back of form of their highest run-getter of the season, Jos Buttler, RR would take the field feeling high on confidence with the bat in hand.

With their spinners having gone wicket less in the previous match, skipper Sanju Samson would want them to bring back their ‘A’ game, having been the best in the league in this particular department amongst all the teams.

The RCB, on the other hand, have had both the winning momentum and fortune by their side in the past few days. The Faf du Plessis-led side would perhaps feel there wouldn’t be a better opportunity to go all the way and script history by lifting their maiden IPL title.

However, they need to go past two challenging hurdles, against the top-2 sides this season to live the elusive dream.

ALSO READ: Narendra Modi stadium T20 records

Ahmedabad Cricket Stadium pitch report RR vs RCB today match

The average score in the IPL at this venue has been a touch over 160. Hence, one may presume the track to assist the bowlers and the batters during the different phases of the match.

Having said that, the pitch behavior would boil down to the soil characteristic underneath its surface. As per ‘Cricbuzz’, the venue has a total of six red soil pitches and five black soil pitches.

A red soil pitch with a cover of grass is likely to assist the pacers especially with the hard, new ball, as the surface will offer that extra bounce and carry.

However, as has generally been the case with T20 matches, expect the curator to prepare a batter friendly track with the pitch having an even bounce.