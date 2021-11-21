“Weirdly, this mess has actually helped our relationship”: Bonnie Paine opens up on Tim Paine’s sexting scandal ahead of Ashes 2021

Bonnie Paine, the wife of Tim Paine, has finally spoken after the infamous sexting scandal ahead of the Ashes 2021.

Tim Paine stepped down as the captain of Australia due to a sexting scandal. He addressed a press conference in Hobart and announced his decision of stepping down from captaincy. A chat has been made public, where Paine was caught sexting with a former Tasmania cricket employee in 2017.

However, Tim Paine has confirmed that he is ready to play in Ashes and can play a role in the side

“I’m sure I can,” Paine said on his chances of contributing in the Ashes 2021.

“They have been unbelievably supportive. JL was pretty firm that he wanted me to continue as captain, and again, once I explained to him the reasons that I thought resigning was the best thing to do, he was with me all the way.”

“I’ve got messages from all my teammates saying they’ve got my back, and that we all make mistakes, and we move on.”

Bonnie Paine opens up on the Sexting scandal

Tim Paine’s wife, Bonnie Paine opens up in the press for the first time after the incident. She revealed that she was frustrated, but now they are on good terms.

“I have had my time of getting angry, and venting, and to get upset, and we fought and we talked, and then we both decided to move on with life, and do it together,” she said.

“We have moved forward since then. I feel like there is a lot of injustice for it being dragged out again.”

“I felt betrayed, and I felt hurt, upset, and I felt pissed off, I also had feelings of gratitude because he was being so honest with me.”

BABY ON BOARD! Tim Paine & wife Bonnie have welcomed gorgeous Milla

However, Bonnie also revealed that she felt sympathy towards his husband after all of this mess.

“I have a bit of sympathy for Tim at the moment,” Bonnie said. “A lot actually.”

“He and I went through all of this privately in 2018. It was horrific then … and is really hard … and now …”

“Weirdly, this mess has actually helped our relationship. I can’t believe I am saying that,”

Australia and England will take on against each other in the first Ashes 2021 test on 8 December 2021 in Brisbane.