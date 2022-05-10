Quinton de Kock vs Mohammed Shami IPL record: Q de Kock at MCA Stadium Pune IPL stats

Quinton de Kock vs Mohammed Shami: The two cricketers have played against each other on five occasions in the Indian Premier League.

The 57th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between newbies but table-toppers Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in Pune tonight.

In what will be the 12th IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, it will be the penultimate one of this season. As for Super Giants and Titans, both the teams will be playing their third match of the season at this venue. Readers must note that both Lucknow and Gujarat are yet to lose an IPL 2022 match here.

Quinton de Kock vs Mohammed Shami IPL record

LSG wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock and GT fast bowler Mohammed Shami playing against each other will be among the many contests worth-watching on Tuesday.

Having faced each other in the IPL on five occasions in the past, de Kock and Shami have managed to call the shots against each other on different occasions. It is noteworthy that de Kock has scored 42 (26) with the help of three fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 161.53 against Shami across five innings. In return, the right-arm bowler has dismissed the left-handed batter thrice in the IPL.

Q de Kock at MCA Stadium Pune IPL stats

As far as de Kock’s Pune T20 stats are concerned, the 29-year old batter has played only three T20s here scoring 98 runs at an average and strike rate of 32.67 and 132.43 respectively. de Kock had scored 50 (29) against Kolkata Knight Riders in his latest T20 at the MCA Stadium.

de Kock’s solitary international match at this venue was a Test match against India in 2019. Batting in the middle-order, de Kock had scored 31 (48) and 5 (9) in an innings and 137-run South African loss.