Cricket

Quinton de Kock vs Mohammed Shami IPL record: Q de Kock at MCA Stadium Pune IPL stats

Quinton de Kock vs Mohammed Shami IPL record: Q de Kock at MCA Stadium Pune IPL stats
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
“Stephen Curry is got to be the easiest superstar to be around”: Standing head coach Mike Brown lauds the GSW MVP for “always thinking about helping the team next”
Next Article
"Just stay like this": LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir shares batting tips with Krunal Pandya ahead of 2022 IPL match vs Gujarat Titans
Cricket Latest News
KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock engaged in a mix-up in the last game against KKR which resulted in the run out of KL Rahul.
“Make my runs as well”: KL Rahul reveals conversation with Quinton de Kock post diamond duck run out vs KKR

KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock engaged in a mix-up in the last game against…