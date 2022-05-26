Narendra Modi Stadium T20 records IPL: Motera Ahmedabad IPL T20 records batting and bowling

Narendra Modi Stadium T20 records IPL: Ahmedabad has hosted Indian Premier League matches across four seasons in the past.

The final leg of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League will begin in Ahmedabad from tomorrow. Narendra Modi Stadium, which had hosted five matches in the last season, will become the sixth venue to host IPL 2022.

Overall, Ahmedabad has hosted 17 matches across four IPL seasons namely 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2021. While it used to be a home ground for Rajasthan Royals on the first three occasions, Narendra Modi Stadium was a neutral venue in IPL 2021.

Since its world-class refurbishment, Ahmedabad has hosted white-ball international matches in addition to the IPL. The first match of this season at the Narendra Modi Stadium will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday. A knockout match in Qualifier 2 will be followed by IPL 2022 final on Sunday.

Narendra Modi Stadium T20 records IPL

As far as T20s are concerned, highest run-scorers at the Narendra Modi Stadium are Ajinkya Rahane (425), Virat Kohli (367), Rohit Sharma (264), Manoj Tiwary (239) and Naman Ojha (210). The likes of Royal Challengers wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik (200 runs at a strike rate of 120.48) and Royals opening batter Jos Buttler (172 runs at a strike rate of 147.01) have also played quite a lot at this venue.

Highest IPL run-scorers in Ahmedabad are Ajinkya Rahane (308), Shane Watson (191), Steven Smith (169), Karun Nair (165) and Naman Ojha (162).

Speaking of bowlers in Narendra Modi Stadium IPL matches, Pravin Tambe (8), Shane Watson (7), Axar Patel (6), Shaun Tait (5), Pat Cummins (5) and Rajat Bhatia (5) have been the highest wicket-takers here. RCB pacer Harshal Patel (4) and RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (3) and pacer Prasidh Krishna (3) have also tasted success in Ahmedabad in the past.

Best IPL fielders in Ahmedabad include Steven Smith (10 dismissals), Sanju Samson (8), Yusuf Pathan (5), AB de Villiers (5), Naman Ojha (4) and Dinesh Karthik (4). Apart from Karthik, Gujarat Titans wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha (3( and Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (2) are among players who will be playing IPL 2022 matches at this venue.