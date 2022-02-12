All sold players in IPL auction 2022: IPL auction 2022 sold players list with price

All sold players in IPL auction 2022: The action-packed Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction were full of surprises and unexpected bargains.

Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction, as per the hype and anticipation, turned out to be saturated with all possible action, which witnessed some marquee names being handed-out humbling deals, and some other unexpected players meted out with generosity with extravagant purchase deals.

As per the schedule, the auction began with the bidding process of the 10 marquee players, with India’s ODI opener Shikhar Dhawan up for grabs for the 10 franchises as the very first player off the 600 in the auction list.

While Dhawan walked away with a good enough season earning of INR 8.25 Crore by the Punjab Kings (PBKS), the final bidding amount for the likes of David Warner (INR 6.25 Crore by DC) and Quinton de Kock (INR 6.75 Crore by LSG) raised quite a many eyebrows of the fans following the event.

However, along expected lines, Shreyas Iyer, a potential captain material for a few franchises, was roped in for INR 12.25 Crore by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The other big news came via the Mumbai Indians auction table, when the franchise gave it their all to buy back their wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan for INR 15.25 Crore, thereby making him the second-most expensive Indian player in the history of the league’s auction after Yuvraj Singh, who had returned with a bidding amount of INR 16 Crore during the 2015 auction by the Delhi Daredevils.

Moreover, this was the first occasion that MI had spent more than INR 10 Crore at the auction table for a player.

All in all, the Delhio Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, and the Punjab Kings were the standout performers after the end of Day 1 of the two-day auction event. with some great player additions in their respective squads.

Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad more sorted than the other five right now. But tomorrow will be another day altogether. Overseas players, more uncapped names, accelerated auction — all of that could change the entire script once again. — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) February 12, 2022

Day 2 (February 13), would feature the bidding process for the rest of the players from the remaining sets. The accelerated bidding would take place as well, which would begin from Player No. 162 (New Zealand’s Finn Allen, from Set No.19).

The franchises would submit names of 20 players before 9 am tomorrow, which would form the pool of players who would be involved during the accelerated bidding.

All sold players in IPL auction 2022

Let’s have a look at the list of all the players who roped in by the ten franchises on Day 1 of the mega auction.

Ravichandran Ashwin- Rajasthan Royals- Rs 5 Crore

Trent Boult- Rajasthan Royals- Rs 8 Crore

Pat Cummins- Kolkata Knight Riders- Rs 7.25 Crore

Quinton de Kock-Lucknow Super Giants- Rs 6.75 Crore

Shikhar Dhawan- Punjab Kings- Rs 8.25 Crore

Faf du Plessis- Royal Challengers Bangalore- Rs 7 Crore

Shreyas Iyer- Kolkata Knight Riders- Rs 12.25 Crore

Kagiso Rabada- Punjab Kings- Rs 9.25 Crore

Mohammed Shami- Gujarat Titans- Rs 6.25 Crore

David Warner- Delhi Capitals- Rs 6.25 Crore

Manish Pandey – Lucknow Super Giants – Rs 4.60 Crore

Shimron Hetmyer – Rajasthan Royals – Rs 8.50 Crore

Robin Uthappa – Chennai Super Kings – Rs 2 Crore

Jason Roy – Gujarat Titans – Rs 2 Crore

Devdutt Padikkal – Rajasthan Royals – Rs 7.75 Crore

Dwayne Bravo – Chennai Super Kings – Rs 4.40 Crore

Nitish Rana – Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 8 Crore

Jason Holder – Lucknow Super Giants – Rs 8.75 Crore

Harshal Patel – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 10.75 Crore

Deepak Hooda – Lucknow Super Giants – Rs 5.75 Crore

Wanindu Hasaranga – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 10.75 Crore

Washington Sundar – Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 8.75 Crore

Krunal Pandya – Lucknow Super Giants – Rs 8.25 Crore

Mitchell Marsh – Delhi Capitals – Rs 6.50 Crore

Ambati Rayudu – Chennai Super Kings – Rs 6.75 Crore

Ishan Kishan – Mumbai Indians – Rs 15.25 Crore

Jonny Bairstow – Punjab Kings – Rs 6.75 Crore

Dinesh Karthik – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 5.50 Crore

Nicholas Pooran – Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 10.75 Crore

T Natarajan – Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 4 Crore

Deepak Chahar – Chennai Super Kings – Rs 14 Crore

Prasidh Krishna – Rajasthan Royals – Rs 10 Crore

Lockie Ferguson – Gujarat Titans – Rs 10 Crore

Josh Hazlewood – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 7.75 Crore

Mark Wood -Lucknow Super Giants – Rs 7.50 Crore

Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 4.20 Crore

Shardul Thakur – Delhi Capitals – Rs 10.75 Crore

Mustafizur Rahman – Delhi Capitals – Rs 2 Crore

Kuldeep Yadav – Delhi Capitals – Rs 2 Crore

Rahul Chahar – Punjab Kings – Rs 5.25 Crore

Yuzvendra Chahal – Rajasthan Royals – Rs 6.50 Crore

Priyam Garg – Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 20 Lakh

Abhinav Sadarangani – Gujarat Titans – Rs 2.60 Crore

Dewald Brevis – Mumbai Indians – Rs 3 Crore

Ashwin Hebbar – Delhi Capitals – Rs 20 Lakh

Rahul Tripathi – Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 8.50 Crore

Riyan Parag – Rajasthan Royals – Rs 3.8 Crore

Abhishek Sharma – Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 6.50 Crore

Sarfaraz Khan – Delhi Capitals – Rs 20 Lakh

Shahrukh Khan – Punjab Kings – Rs 9 Crore

Shivam Mavi – Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 7.25 Crore

Rahul Tewatia – Gujarat Titans – Rs 9 Crore

Kamlesh Nagarkoti – Delhi Capitals – Rs 1.1 Crore

Harpreet Brar – Punjab Kings – Rs 3.8 Crore

Shahbaz Ahamad – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 2.4 Crore

KS Bharat – Delhi Capitals – Rs 2 Crore

Anuj Rawat – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 3.4 Crore

Prabhsimran Singh – Punjab Kings – Rs 60 Lakhs

Sheldon Jackson – Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 60 Lakhs

Jitesh Sharma – Punjab Sharma – Rs 20 Lakh

Basil Thampi – Mumbai Indians – Rs 30 Lakh

Kartik Tyagi – Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 4 Crore

Akashdeep – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 20 Lakh

KM Asif – Chennai Super Kings – Rs 20 Lakh

Avesh Khan – Lucknow Super Giants – Rs 10 Crore

Ishan Porel – Punjab Kings – Rs 25 Lakh

Tushar Deshpande – Chennai Super Kings – Rs 20 Lakh

Ankit Rajpoot – Lucknow Super Giants – Rs 50 Lakh

Noor Ahmad – Gujarat Titans – Rs 30 Lakh

Murugan Ashwin – Mumbai Indians – Rs 1.60 Crore

KC Cariappa – Rajasthan Royals – Rs 30 Lakh

Shreyas Gopal – Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 75 Lakh

Jagadeesha Suchith – Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 20 Lakh

R Sai Kishore – Gujarat Titans – Rs 3 Crore