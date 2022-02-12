All sold players in IPL auction 2022: IPL auction 2022 sold players list with price

All sold players in IPL auction 2022: The action-packed Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction were full of surprises and unexpected bargains.
Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction, as per the hype and anticipation, turned out to be saturated with all possible action, which witnessed some marquee names being handed-out humbling deals, and some other unexpected players meted out with generosity with extravagant purchase deals.
As per the schedule, the auction began with the bidding process of the 10 marquee players, with India’s ODI opener Shikhar Dhawan up for grabs for the 10 franchises as the very first player off the 600 in the auction list.
While Dhawan walked away with a good enough season earning of INR 8.25 Crore by the Punjab Kings (PBKS), the final bidding amount for the likes of David Warner (INR 6.25 Crore by DC) and Quinton de Kock (INR 6.75 Crore by LSG) raised quite a many eyebrows of the fans following the event.
However, along expected lines, Shreyas Iyer, a potential captain material for a few franchises, was roped in for INR 12.25 Crore by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
ALSO READ: IPL auctioneer collapses midway during auction bidding.
The other big news came via the Mumbai Indians auction table, when the franchise gave it their all to buy back their wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan for INR 15.25 Crore, thereby making him the second-most expensive Indian player in the history of the league’s auction after Yuvraj Singh, who had returned with a bidding amount of INR 16 Crore during the 2015 auction by the Delhi Daredevils.
Moreover, this was the first occasion that MI had spent more than INR 10 Crore at the auction table for a player.
All in all, the Delhio Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, and the Punjab Kings were the standout performers after the end of Day 1 of the two-day auction event. with some great player additions in their respective squads.
Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad more sorted than the other five right now.
But tomorrow will be another day altogether. Overseas players, more uncapped names, accelerated auction — all of that could change the entire script once again.
— KSR (@KShriniwasRao) February 12, 2022
Day 2 (February 13), would feature the bidding process for the rest of the players from the remaining sets. The accelerated bidding would take place as well, which would begin from Player No. 162 (New Zealand’s Finn Allen, from Set No.19).
The franchises would submit names of 20 players before 9 am tomorrow, which would form the pool of players who would be involved during the accelerated bidding.
All sold players in IPL auction 2022
Let’s have a look at the list of all the players who roped in by the ten franchises on Day 1 of the mega auction.
Ravichandran Ashwin- Rajasthan Royals- Rs 5 Crore
Trent Boult- Rajasthan Royals- Rs 8 Crore
Pat Cummins- Kolkata Knight Riders- Rs 7.25 Crore
Quinton de Kock-Lucknow Super Giants- Rs 6.75 Crore
Shikhar Dhawan- Punjab Kings- Rs 8.25 Crore
Faf du Plessis- Royal Challengers Bangalore- Rs 7 Crore
Shreyas Iyer- Kolkata Knight Riders- Rs 12.25 Crore
Kagiso Rabada- Punjab Kings- Rs 9.25 Crore
Mohammed Shami- Gujarat Titans- Rs 6.25 Crore
David Warner- Delhi Capitals- Rs 6.25 Crore
Manish Pandey – Lucknow Super Giants – Rs 4.60 Crore
Shimron Hetmyer – Rajasthan Royals – Rs 8.50 Crore
Robin Uthappa – Chennai Super Kings – Rs 2 Crore
Jason Roy – Gujarat Titans – Rs 2 Crore
Devdutt Padikkal – Rajasthan Royals – Rs 7.75 Crore
Dwayne Bravo – Chennai Super Kings – Rs 4.40 Crore
Nitish Rana – Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 8 Crore
Jason Holder – Lucknow Super Giants – Rs 8.75 Crore
Harshal Patel – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 10.75 Crore
Deepak Hooda – Lucknow Super Giants – Rs 5.75 Crore
Wanindu Hasaranga – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 10.75 Crore
Washington Sundar – Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 8.75 Crore
Krunal Pandya – Lucknow Super Giants – Rs 8.25 Crore
Mitchell Marsh – Delhi Capitals – Rs 6.50 Crore
Ambati Rayudu – Chennai Super Kings – Rs 6.75 Crore
Ishan Kishan – Mumbai Indians – Rs 15.25 Crore
Jonny Bairstow – Punjab Kings – Rs 6.75 Crore
Dinesh Karthik – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 5.50 Crore
Nicholas Pooran – Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 10.75 Crore
T Natarajan – Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 4 Crore
Deepak Chahar – Chennai Super Kings – Rs 14 Crore
Prasidh Krishna – Rajasthan Royals – Rs 10 Crore
Lockie Ferguson – Gujarat Titans – Rs 10 Crore
Josh Hazlewood – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 7.75 Crore
Mark Wood -Lucknow Super Giants – Rs 7.50 Crore
Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 4.20 Crore
Shardul Thakur – Delhi Capitals – Rs 10.75 Crore
Mustafizur Rahman – Delhi Capitals – Rs 2 Crore
Kuldeep Yadav – Delhi Capitals – Rs 2 Crore
Rahul Chahar – Punjab Kings – Rs 5.25 Crore
Yuzvendra Chahal – Rajasthan Royals – Rs 6.50 Crore
Priyam Garg – Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 20 Lakh
Abhinav Sadarangani – Gujarat Titans – Rs 2.60 Crore
Dewald Brevis – Mumbai Indians – Rs 3 Crore
Ashwin Hebbar – Delhi Capitals – Rs 20 Lakh
Rahul Tripathi – Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 8.50 Crore
Riyan Parag – Rajasthan Royals – Rs 3.8 Crore
Abhishek Sharma – Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 6.50 Crore
Sarfaraz Khan – Delhi Capitals – Rs 20 Lakh
Shahrukh Khan – Punjab Kings – Rs 9 Crore
Shivam Mavi – Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 7.25 Crore
Rahul Tewatia – Gujarat Titans – Rs 9 Crore
Kamlesh Nagarkoti – Delhi Capitals – Rs 1.1 Crore
Harpreet Brar – Punjab Kings – Rs 3.8 Crore
Shahbaz Ahamad – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 2.4 Crore
KS Bharat – Delhi Capitals – Rs 2 Crore
Anuj Rawat – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 3.4 Crore
Prabhsimran Singh – Punjab Kings – Rs 60 Lakhs
Sheldon Jackson – Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 60 Lakhs
Jitesh Sharma – Punjab Sharma – Rs 20 Lakh
Basil Thampi – Mumbai Indians – Rs 30 Lakh
Kartik Tyagi – Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 4 Crore
Akashdeep – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 20 Lakh
KM Asif – Chennai Super Kings – Rs 20 Lakh
Avesh Khan – Lucknow Super Giants – Rs 10 Crore
Ishan Porel – Punjab Kings – Rs 25 Lakh
Tushar Deshpande – Chennai Super Kings – Rs 20 Lakh
Ankit Rajpoot – Lucknow Super Giants – Rs 50 Lakh
Noor Ahmad – Gujarat Titans – Rs 30 Lakh
Murugan Ashwin – Mumbai Indians – Rs 1.60 Crore
KC Cariappa – Rajasthan Royals – Rs 30 Lakh
Shreyas Gopal – Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 75 Lakh
Jagadeesha Suchith – Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 20 Lakh
R Sai Kishore – Gujarat Titans – Rs 3 Crore