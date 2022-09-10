“It’s been one hell of a ride”: Aaron Finch shares an emotional message after announcing his ODI retirement

Aaron Finch has shared an emotional message on Instagram after announcing his retirement from ODI cricket.

Australian captain Aaron Finch has decided to call time on his ODI career. The 3rd ODI between Australia and New Zealand in Cairns will be Finch’s last match in ODI cricket. Finch has been going through a very rough patch in ODIs, and he has decided to focus on his T20I career now. He will lead Australia in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

In 2022, Finch has managed to score 169 runs in 13 innings at 13.00, where his highest score has been 62 runs. 0, 5, 5, 1, 15, 0 and 0 are Finch’s scores in the last 7 ODI innings.

Aaron Finch shares an emotional message

Aaron Finch posted an emotional message on Instagram post his retirement from ODI cricket. He said that representing Australia was a dream for him and he expressed his gratitude for playing with some of the greatest players of all time. He also thanked the fans for their kind messages and well wishes.

ALSO READ: Usman Khawaja’s message to Aaron Finch

“It’s been one hell of a ride! To play with and against some of the greatest players of all time has been a privilege. Representing Australia was my dream as a kid and to have been the opportunities I have is beyond anything I could’ve hoped for. Thanks so much for all of the kind words, messages and well wishes!,” Aaron Finch said in his Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Finch (@aaronfinch5)

Finch has been one of the best players to play for Australia in ODI cricket. He has scored 17 centuries in the ODI format and amongst the Australians, only Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh and David Warner have scored more centuries than him. Overall, he has scored 5401 ODI runs at 39.14, with the help of 30 half-centuries and 17 centuries.

ALSO READ: 3 possible candidates to replace Aaron Finch as ODI captain

Finch became the captain of Australian white-ball squads after the sandpaper gate, and he has led Australia in ICC World Cup 2019 and ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Australia won their first T20 World Cup under the captaincy of Finch only last year.