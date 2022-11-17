Cricket commentators Australia: Fox Sports Cricket Commentators for Australia vs England ODIs full list

Adelaide’s Adelaide Oval is hosting the 1st ODI of the 3-match ODI series between Australia and England. The match is broadcasted in Australia on Fox Cricket, and they have got a brilliant set of commentary panel for England’s tour of Australia 2022 with some star names in the box.

England scored 287 runs in the first innings, where Dawid Malan scored his 2nd ODI century. Apart from Malan, every other batter of the Australian side failed. Jos Buttler and David Willey played cameos in order to help England reach a fighting total at a brilliant batting pitch in Adelaide.

Australia had a brilliant start to their chase where the new opening duo of David Warner and Travis Head stitched a partnership of 147 runs in just 19.4 overs. Both of them departed after scoring their individual half-centuries, and it seems like Australia will register an easy win in the match if nothing miraculous happens.

Cricket commentators Australia

Fox Sports is the host broadcaster of Australia vs England series, and they have a star-studded commentary panel for the same consisting of some former cricketing greats. The commentators play an important part in making any game interesting, and Fox cricket has tried to rope in some big names.

Adam Gilchrist, Mark Waugh, Mike Hussey, Isa Guha, Kerry O’Keeffe and Mark Howard are present in the commentary box for the 1st ODI between Australia and England on Fox. Hussey was a part of the coaching unit of England’s team that won the recent T20 World Cup 2022.

Adam Gilchrist, Mark Waugh and Isa Guha are other prominent names in the box, and they have been doing their job for a long time now. Kerry O’Keeffe and Mark Howard are also very popular for their commentary skills, and it is safe to say that some great names are calling Australia vs England 1st ODI match.