“Always love watching Test cricket in England”: Pat Cummins lauds the pitch of England vs New Zealand 1st test at Lord’s

Pat Cummins has appreciated the pitch of the England vs New Zealand 1st test that is being played at the Lord’s in London.

The pacers have dominated the first test between England and New Zealand at the Lord’s in London. New Zealand won the toss and batted first at the bright morning in London, but the quicks of England just blew the batting of the Kiwis. The Blackcaps managed to score just 132 runs in the first innings.

In reply, England also managed to score just 141 runs in the first innings. Interestingly, all the overs were bowled by the pacers in both innings. Ajaz Patel and Matt Parkinson were not even used for a single over. There is a visible swing on the wicket, and the pacers are troubling the batters.

In the 2nd innings, the Kiwis lost three wickets for just 38 runs till the Lunch Break on Day-2. All three of those wickets were shared by the pace do of James Anderson and Matty Potts.

Pat Cummins lauds ENG vs NZ Lord’s pitch

Australian test captain has lauded the pitch of the first test between England and New Zealand at the Lord’s. Cummins said that he loves watching test cricket in England as it offers a lot of support to the pacers.

“Always love watching Test cricket in England. Just enough seam and swing on offer here for the quicks,” Pat Cummins tweeted.

Pat Cummins was named the captain of the Australian test team after their captain Tim Paine was removed from the role. Cummins’ first assignment was the Ashes 2021-22, and he passed the test with flying colours. Australia thrashed Éngland by 4-0 in the series and retained the Ashes.

Cummins was the highest wicket-taker of the series with 21 wickets in four matches at an average of 18.04. Pat Cummins is the number one ranked bowler in the ICC test rankings. Cummins has scalped 197 test wickets in 41 matches at a brilliant average of 21.27.