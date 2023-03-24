Alyssa Healy child name: How many children does Mitch Starc’s wife have?

As Australia star opening batter and UP Warriorz skipper, Alyssa Healy, was leading her side in the ‘Eliminator’ fixture of the Women’s Premier League tonight, her husband and Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc was seen donning the Warriorz’s jersey and supporting her team from the DY Patil Stadium stands.

Tonight was not the first time that Starc was present at the match venue to support his wife, and it was only fitting that he was present as ‘her biggest cheerleader’, as fans would always comment across social media handles, on her 33rd birthday.

Mitchell Starc joins the UP Warriorz to support them in the eliminator on his wife Alyssa Healy’s birthday!#WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/4SfJLDRSIo — Vishal Dikshit (@Vishal1686) March 24, 2023

The world’s favourite cheerleader – Mitchell Starc, in attendance for Alyssa Healy ♥️ If this isn’t how marriage looks for me, I don’t want it! #Goals#WPL2023 | #TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/NPLnBnAWKo — Lavanya 🎙️🎥👩🏻‍💻 (@lav_narayanan) March 24, 2023

The duo had tied the knot in April 2016 at Sydney, after knowing each other since they were nine years of age. Quite a few Australian cricketers in Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nic Maddinson, Sean Abbott, and Ellyse Perry had attended their wedding ceremony.

Alyssa Healy child name

More than six years into their marriage, Alyssa Healy and Mitchell Starc have not planned on having a child as yet.

With Healy as fit as a fiddle with her role as a wicket-keeper batter in the Australian team, and no plans on retiring from the sport anytime soon, she clearly has her priorities set as far as her immediate future is concerned and having children seems to be clearly not one of them at this point in her life.

Having said that, neither of the two have disclosed any information regarding their family planning in the future, but as of this date they do not have a biological child.

Alyssa Healy and Mitchell Starc marriage pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitch Starc (@mstarc56)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellyse Perry (@ellyseperry)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Abbott (@sean_abbott)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Healy (@a_healy)

UP Warriorz crash out of WPL 2023

Unfortunately for Healy and Starc, UP Warriorz’s campaign in the ongoing WPL 2023 comes to an end, with them suffering a massive 72-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians Women in the ‘Eliminator’ tonight.