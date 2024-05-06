Kim Kardashian Booed ‘Like Roger Goodell’ on Tom Brady Roast Gets Uninvited Dave Portnoy Hyped Up From Home

The Tom Brady Roast lived up to its hype, with many former Patriots, comedians, and other celebs serenading the stage—roasting the 7-time Super Bowl winner and, at the same time, speaking highly of him. One of the most surprising attractions, however, was Kim Kardashian, who got the invite to show her roasting skills, and as many expected, she didn’t live up to the energy, even getting booed before she could throw some punches.

As soon as Kim K. walked to the podium, a loud cheer filled the arena, which soon turned into boos. So much so that Kevin Hart had to step in and ask people to stop the booing, and as it turns out, this reaction brought a smile to Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy’s face. He even shared a snippet of the moment, roasting Kim for her unlikable personality and robotic delivery.

He even compared the whole thing to scenes when the Patriots fans booed Boston’s enemy numero uno, Roger Goodell, following the Deflate Gate controversy that put the team through trials and tribulations.

“Kardashian got booed like Goodell after the Pats won the Super Bowl,” Portnoy wrote in the caption. “Kevin Hart had to legit tell people to stop. I fucking love it. She also sucked and read the teleprompter like a robot.”

Later on, Portnoy put up another tweet, praising the success of the roast and sarcastically thanking Netflix for not inviting him to the event. He then asserted that not getting invited to such a mega event was an eye-opener for him, which will keep him motivated for more success, and he was blessed for that.

“The Tom Brady Roast was an A+. And I’m very thankful for Netflix and everybody involved not inviting me,” Portnoy quipped with a pinch of sarcasm. “I’m glad Brianna and Feitleberg got to go. Keeps me humble and hungry. Knocked me down a few pegs which is exactly what I needed. Truly blessed to not be invited.”

Portnoy’s beef with Kim K. stems from the Barstool founder being a Swiftie, as per Newsweek. Taylor Swift has had a long-standing feud with Kim since 2016 and recently released a song called “thanK you aIMee”, which many argue is about Kanye West’s ex-wife. Portnoy reveled with joy when he heard the song, and even took to social media, calling Kardashian various colorful names, like dirtbag, rat, and snake.

Fans were quick to see another one of Portnoy’s contempt posts for Kim, and while many agreed with the sentiment, others were a tad bit sympathetic to Kardashian’s plight.

Reactions to Portnoy’s Tweet

Fans had a mixed reaction to Dave’s tweet. Several have quipped that Kim K is a lot wealthier than Portnoy and that he should just shut up. Others pointed out that while her performance was bad, they still felt bad for her, and the crowd should not have berated her like that.

However, there were several who sided with the Barstool founder, stressing that Kim has no talent, even speculating that she might have hired a ghostwriter to write her jokes. See for yourselves:

This fan chimed in and added, “Oh man. I can’t believe I’m gonna say this, but I low key feel bad for her.”

A fan quipped, “We could have done without your booing. It’s completely unnecessary.”

Someone commented, “Well, she really has no talent”

This user wrote, “That was very satisfying to listen to.”

Another remarked, “Kardashian getting booed like Goodell after the Pats won the Super Bowl? Kevin Hart had to step in? Hilarious!”

Looks like Kim K. will continue to get hate from Swifties like Dave as long as the feud between TayTay and her exists. Nonetheless, the event proved to be a roaring success, and we might see another one of these roasts in the future. For those who didn’t get to watch the roast live, you can enjoy it now on Netflix.