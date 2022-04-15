Aman Khan cricketer KKR: Why is Ajinkya Rahane not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders?

Why Ajinkya Rahane not playing today: Kolkata Knight Riders have made three changes to their Playing XI for this match.

During the 25th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and chose to bowl.

“We are gonna have a bowl first. It has been a good wicket but the dew factor has been a reason. Team is improving and growing as a unit. KKR is a strong side,” Williamson told Star Sports at the toss.

With all-rounder Washington Sundar not being able to recover from his hand injury, Sunrisers have replaced him with an uncapped Indian all-rounder in Jagadeesha Suchith.

Why is Ajinkya Rahane not playing vs SRH today?

Not affected much by the prospect of batting first, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer announced three changes made to their Playing XI. While opening batter Ajinkya Rahane has been left out on form, wicket-keeper batter Sam Billings and fast bowler Rasikh Salam have missed due to individual injuries.

“I am happy batting first. [Aaron] Finch comes in and Aman Khan comes in. Sheldon Jackson is in as well. There are a few injuries in the camp. We had a good break in between. Can’t really say much about the pitch because it was tough to sight because of the grass,” Iyer told Star Sports at the toss.

Gutted not to be there tonight. Been a rough week unfortunately 😷🤮 Sure the @KKRiders lads can get the job done 🙏🏼#korbolorbojeetbo — Sam Billings (@sambillings) April 15, 2022

In five innings this season, Rahane has scored 80 runs at an average and strike rate of 16 and 100 respectively. Making his debut for KKR, Finch will be playing for his ninth IPL franchise.

While Jackson has played a couple of matches this season, Aman Khan is making his IPL debut tonight. In fact, it is the first-ever competitive match for this 25-year old all-rounder from Mumbai. A hard-hitting all-rounder who had played age-group cricket with Iyer back in the day, Khan was picked for his base price of INR 20 lakh after being constant in IPL trials for many franchises in the last six years.