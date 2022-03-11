Aaron Finch IPL teams: List of teams Aaron Finch has played for in the Indian Premier League

Aaron Finch IPL teams: The Australian captain will be returning to the Indian Premier League after missing the last season.

Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch will return to the Indian Premier League to join Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for England batter Alex Hales.

Hales, 33, would’ve himself returned to the IPL for only his second season after a four-year gap. Much like his English teammate Jason Roy, Hales has also opted to skip IPL 2022 citing bio-bubble fatigue.

Hales, who had last played international cricket three years ago, took to social media platform Twitter to confirm his unavailability for the 15th season of the IPL.

Aaron Finch IPL teams

Finch, who had remained unsold during the mega auction held in Bengaluru a month ago, has been bought by Knight Riders for his base price of INR 1.5 crore.

In what will be the 11th IPL season for Finch, he will get to extend his lead in terms of playing for most IPL teams. Readers must note that KKR will be Finch’s ninth IPL franchise.

It is worth mentioning that Finch has played for Rajasthan Royals (2010), Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals, 2011-12), Pune Warriors India (2013), Sunrisers Hyderabad (2014), Mumbai Indians (2015), Gujarat Lions (2016-17), Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings, 2018) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (2020) in the past. Out of the previous 14 IPL seasons, Finch has not been part of four seasons in 2008, 2009, 2019 and 2021.

Aaron Finch IPL career stats

In 85 IPL innings, 35-year old Finch has scored 2,005 runs at an average and strike rate of 25.38 and 127.71 respectively including 14 half-centuries. Finch, who had led Australia to an ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE last year, will play under India batter Shreyas Iyer at Kolkata.

The right-hand batter will be part of a seven-member overseas contingent also comprising of West Indies all-rounders Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, Australia Test captain Pat Cummins, Sri Lanka fast bowler Chamika Karunaratne, England wicket-keeper batter Sam Billings, New Zealand pacer Tim Southee and Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi.

Aaron Finch current form

Finch will bring with him an experience of 347 matches across his 13-year old T20 career. Having said that, Finch’s current T20 form isn’t very impressive.

Since his last IPL stint, Finch has only played for Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League as far as T20 leagues are concerned. In 23 BBL innings across the last two seasons, Finch’s 565 runs have come at an average and strike rate of 24.57 and 124.45 respectively including four half-centuries.