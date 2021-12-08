Andre Russell BBL Team: Melbourne Stars signs West Indian all-rounder for the ongoing Big Bash League

Andre Russell BBL Team: The West Indian all-rounder will play for Melbourne Stars in the ongoing Big Bash League season 11.

After losing their first BBL 11 game against Sydney Sixers, the Melbourne Stars are on a signing streak. After Haris Rauf’s signature, they have now signed the superman Andre Russel. Andre Russel recently played for the Deccan Gladiators in the T10 League, who won the title.

Russel will be Star’s 5th overseas signing this season after Qais Ahmad, Joe Clarke, Syed Faridoun, and Haris Rauf. Although, a maximum of three overseas players can only feature in the playing eleven of Big Bash League teams.

Andre Russel BBL Team: Melbourne Stars signs Dre-Russ

Melbourne Stars will be Andre Russel’s 2nd BBL team after Sydney Thunder. In BBL, Russel has scored 296 runs at a strike rate of 166.29, whereas he has scalped 23 wickets in bowling. Andre Russel had a decent IPL 2021 as well for the Kolkata Knight Riders. He scored 183 runs at a strike-rate of 152.50, whereas he scalped 11 wickets with the ball. The Melbourne Stars are struggling for a genuine all-rounder, and Andre Russel is just the right man for the job.

In an interesting incident in 2019, Andre Russel rejected playing in the BBL for the Bangladesh Premier League. He said that BPL is way for interesting than Big Bash League due to its short duration.

“The tournament [BPL] is more fun and it is shorter and so less time away from home. I get a lot of love here. The hospitality and everything is amazing. You get a warm welcome on this side of the world. I never really think twice,” Russel said in 2019.

“Once I heard this was happening, new rules, new teams, new owners and new franchise. I was interested to be part of it. I wanted to get the ball rolling.”

Andre Russel is a T20 monster and his records speak for himself. He has scored 6430 T20 runs, whereas he has scalped 343 wickets with the ball. It will be interesting to see Andre Russel back in the Big Bash League.