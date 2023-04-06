Andre Russell Last 10 IPL Innings: Is KKR all-rounder currently out of form?

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell is one of the biggest match-winners in T20 cricket. However, Russell has not been at his very best in recent times. It has been a very long since we have witnessed a fire-power inning from the Big Man. Although, the way he batted in Indian Premier League 2023 match against Punjab Kings was quite promising.

Ahead of IPL 2023, Russell played in the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 for Comilla Victorians. In four matches (three innings) of BPL 2023, he managed to score just 45 runs but had a strike-rate of 166.66. In bowling, he scalped five wickets at an economy of 8.25.

Russell also was a part of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in International League T20 2023. The Knight Riders were dreadful in the tournament. In nine matches, Russell scored 196 runs at a strike-rate of 151.93, where he scored one half-century. With the ball, Russell had five scalps under his name.

Even in the Big Bash League 2022-23, Russell was quite average for the Melbourne Renegades. Russell has been smashing the ball, but he has failed in converting those starts. In bowling, the wicket-taking ability of him has certainly taken an impact. If KKR want to do well this season, Russell has to improve his performance.

Andre Russell Last 10 IPL Innings

Russell has been quite hot and cold in the last 10 IPL innings. He has smashed the bowlers in a few of them and has two ducks under his name as well. The all-rounder has scored 264 runs at a brilliant strike-rate of 168.15. In the bowling department, he has dismissed 15 batters.

S No. Opponent Batting Bowling Year 1 Punjab Kings 35 (19) DNB 2023 2 Lucknow Super Giants 5 (11) 0/45 2022 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 49* (28) 3/22 2022 4 Mumbai Indians 9 (5) 2/22 2022 5 Lucknow Super Giants 45 (19) 2/22 2022 6 Delhi Capitals 0 (3) 0/14 2022 7 Gujarat Titans 48 (25) 4/5 2022 8 Rajasthan Royals 0 (1) 1/29 2022 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 49* (25) 2/20 2022 10 Delhi Capitals 24 (21) 1/16 2022

Andre Russell vs RCB Stats

Kolkata Knight Rides will go head to head against Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight, and Russell just loves batting against RCB. In 13 innings against them, Russell has scored 395 runs at an average of 43.89. He has a tremendous strike-rate of 207.89.

However, he has not done that well with the ball. Russell has scalped 10 wickets against Bangalore at an economy of 9.94. Russell will like the conditions in Kolkata and will be a big weapon of KKR against RCB.