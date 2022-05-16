Andrew Symonds car accident CCTV: Andrew Symonds accident car video

Andrew Symonds car accident CCTV: Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds died in a car accident on Saturday night in Townsville.

On Saturday, 14 May 2022, Australian legend Andrew Symonds lost his life in a car accident. The last few months have not been great for Australian cricket. Shane Warne lost his life earlier this year and now the sad news of Andrew Symonds has broken out.

The whole cricketing fraternity offered their condolences all around the social media for Andrew Symonds and his family. Symonds, who was born in the UK was adopted by a British pair, and they took him to Australia when he was just three months old. Andrew Symonds played his whole cricket in Queensland only.

Andrew Symonds made his debut for Australia in 1998 against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. He last played for Australia in 2009 against Pakistan only at the Dubai International Stadium in a T20I match.

Symonds scored 5088 ODI runs, courtesy of six centuries and 30 half-centuries, whereas he also scalped 133 wickets in his bowling. He played just 14 T20Is in his career. Symonds scored 1462 test runs at 40.61, and he also scalped 24 wickets in bowling.

Andrew Symonds lost control of his car and his car crashed out 50 Km outside Townsville in Queensland. Symonds was the single occupant in his car, and he died on the spot.

Waylon Townson was the one who reached Andrew Symonds to help when he heard the noise of Andrew Symonds hitting his car embankment.

“He was stuck in his vehicle. I tried to pull him out started doing CPR, and checked the pulse, but there was no response from him,” Waylon Townson said.

Shocking and saddening to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. May his soul RIP and God give strength to his family in this difficult moment. 🙏🏻 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 15, 2022

There is no CCTV or any kind of footage available of Andrew Symonds’ accident till now. Some videos have been circulating on social media, but there is no exact footage of the same.

“Australian cricket has lost another of its very best. Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia’s success at World Cups and as part of Queensland’s rich cricket history,” Cricket Australia’s statement read.