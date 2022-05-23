Andrew Symonds public memorial live telecast channel: When and where to watch Andrew Symonds public memorial?

Andrew Symonds public memorial live telecast channel: Former Australian all-rounder’s public memorial will take place in Townsville.

Former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds passed away last week due to a car crash near Townsville in Queensland. Famously known as Roy, Symonds left behind a family of three (his wife and two children).

Andrew Symonds was considered one of the most decorated all-rounders of the game. He won two ICC World Cups with Australia in 2003 and 2007. Symonds was often surrounded by controversies, but his records spoke for himself.

He scored 5088 ODI runs, courtesy of six centuries and 30 half-centuries, whereas he also scalped 133 wickets in his bowling He was often known for his white-ball cricket, but his knock of 162* in the controversial Sydney test is still an innings to remember for the cricket fans. Symonds scored 1462 test runs at 40.61, and he also scalped 24 wickets in bowling.

Andrew Symonds’ public memorial will take place on Friday, 27 May 2022 in Townsville. A public event will take place where the former cricketers and friends will pay their tribute to Andrew Symonds, a no-jacket, no-tie memorial service. The event will take place close to Symonds’ hometown in North Queensland.

One minute of Andrew Symonds direct-hit run outs! pic.twitter.com/MHRqNp1w1d — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 15, 2022

Riverway Stadium will host the event, and it will also be live-streamed at Andrew Symonds’ old home ground, Queensland Cricketers’ Club at the Gabba. Ian Healy, Adam Gilchrist and Darren Lehmann are some of the confirmed news to speak for Andrew Symonds at the event.

Symonds’ family will also organize a private event on the very same day before the state memorial, and it will also have a dress code of ‘definitely no jacket and tie required’.

The event will start at 2:30 pm local time, and it will be live-stramed as well online. However, the official streaming details of the event are not revealed yet.