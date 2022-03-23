Andrew Tye IPL record: List of IPL teams Andrew Tye has played for before joining LSG for IPL 2022

Andrew Tye IPL record: The Australian fast bowler will return to the Indian Premier League after missing the last season.

Australia fast bowler Andrew Tye has replaced injured England fast bowler Mark Wood at Lucknow Super Giants for the upcoming 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

In what would’ve been Wood’s second IPL season, it will now be Tye’s fifth in the biggest T20 tournament across the world. While Lucknow had bought Wood for INR 7.5 crore during the mega auction held in Bengaluru last month, Tye has been included for his base price of INR 1 crore.

Tye, 35, will join Super Giants post finishing as the third-highest wicket-taker in Big Bash League 2021-22 on the back of picking 25 wickets in 16 matches at an average of 16.96, an economy rate of 8.07 and a strike rate of 12.6.

The development means that Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani will join the franchise as a net bowler for IPL 2022. Muzarabani’s departure to India had been perceived as him being Wood’s replacement by the Indian media.

Andrew Tye IPL record

Tye, who had last played for Australia in August 2021, has played two out of his 39 international white-ball matches in India.

Having said that, Tye is not unknown to bowling in the Indian conditions. Tye, who had made his IPL debut for Gujarat Lions in 2017, went on to play for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the next two seasons before playing a solitary match for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

In 27 IPL matches across four seasons, Tye has picked 40 wickets at an average of 21.80, an economy rate of 8.47 and a strike rate of 15.45.

At LSG, Tye will be part of a fast bowling group already comprising of established names such as Dushmantha Chameera, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan and Ankit Rajpoot.