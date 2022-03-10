Mark Wood Injury Update: Will Mark Wood bowl in ENG vs WI 1st Test in Antigua? Will Mark Wood play IPL 2022?

Mark Wood Injury Update: The English fast bowler’s participation has been severely affected at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Day 3.

During the third day of the first Test of the ongoing England’s tour of West Indies in Antigua, England fast bowler Mark Wood injured his elbow to not let him bowl on a day when his team needed him to play a huge role in dismissing the opposition.

Wood, 32, was late to reach the field when play started earlier in the day. It was only a few minutes later that there were visuals of him getting his elbow strapped.

It was in the 74th over of the West Indian innings that England captain Joe Root introduced Wood into the bowling attack. Having given away 13 runs in his four-over spell in the first hour of the day, Wood was recalled into the attack only to bowl the 88th over.

Mark Wood Injury Update

A few overs later, England walked back to their dressing room to break for lunch whilst there being suspense about Wood’s fitness. With all-rounder Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes far from their best due to form and fitness-related reasons respectively, Wood’s absence had it in it to dent England’s progress.

An ECB (England Cricket Board) spokesperson eventually confirmed that Wood will remain unavailable to bowl throughout the first innings at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Woody unlikely to bowl again this innings 💔#WIvENG — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) March 10, 2022

Wood, who bowled 17 overs in the first innings, conceded 45 runs to pick the lone wicket of West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite (55) on Day 2.

Will Mark Wood play IPL 2022?

Wood, who was bought by Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Super Giants for an impressive price of INR 7.5 crore during the mega auction held in Bengaluru last month, is scheduled to head to India for the 15th season of the biggest T20 tournament across the world slated to be played March 26 – May 29.

ALSO WATCH: Mark Wood hilariously joins England’s team huddle from a distance

It is worth mentioning that nothing official has been confirmed with respect to the extent of Wood’s injury. Hence, it would be premature to comment on his IPL 2022 availability. For now, it isn’t even confirmed if Wood will bowl in the second innings of the ongoing match or not.