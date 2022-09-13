“Any opportunity to captain would be a privilege”: David Warner ready to take Australia’s ODI captaincy if opportunity comes along the way

Australian batter David Warner has said that he is ready to take ODI captaincy of Australia if the opportunity arrives.

Aaron Finch recently played his last ODI match for Australia, and Cricket Australia is yet to name the new ODI captain of the side. There are some potential candidates for the captaincy spot, and it will be interesting to see who will become the new ODI captain of the side.

Unlike test, Australia have not announced any particular vice-captain in the white-ball formats. Alex Carey and Josh Hazlewood were earlier announced the joint vice-captains in the white-ball format, and Carey led Australia in West Indies in the absence of Aaron Finch.

David Warner ready to take Australia’s ODI captaincy

David Warner has been seen as a potential Australian ODI captain after Aaron Finch’s retirement, but the southpaw has said that he hasn’t had any conversation regarding the same till now. Warner insists that any opportunity to lead the Australian side would be a privilege, but his focus is on just playing cricket at the moment.

“I haven’t had any conversations at all. But look I think at the end of the day any opportunity to captain would be a privilege. But, from my end, there’s a lot of water to go under the bridge, to have those conversations with Cricket Australia and my main focus is just actually playing cricket,” David Warner said at the Kayo Sports launch.

A true champion of the white-ball game. Aaron Finch will retire from one-day cricket after tomorrow’s third and final Dettol ODI vs New Zealand, with focus shifting to leading Australia at the #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/SG8uQuTVGc — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) September 9, 2022

Warner said that Cummins will rightly be offered the ODI captaincy first as he is the test captain of the side, and he deserves the opportunity as well. Although, Pat Cummins said that it is not feasible for a pacer to lead in all three formats of the game, and he wants Warner to be the new ODI captain.

“Obviously Pat has the Test captaincy and he will be offered the job if he wants to take it, and rightfully so. For me, I know everyone is talking about it and I’m being endorsed by a few people,” David Warner added.