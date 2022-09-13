“Davey is always a fantastic leader around the team”: Pat Cummins backs David Warner to be Australia’s next ODI captain after Aaron Finch’s ODI retirement

Australian test captain Pat Cummins has suggested the name of David Warner to be the new ODI captain of Australia after Aaron Finch’s retirement.

After the ODI retirement of Aaron Finch, Australia is looking for a new ODI captain and an opening partner for David Warner. However, the first priority for the Aussies is now the T20 World Cup, and Aaron Finch will be ready to lead the Australian team in the tournament.

There is no automatic captaincy choice for the Aussies in the ODI format, but there are quite a few potential candidates for the same. It will be interesting to see the new ODI captain of the side.

Pat Cummins backs David Warner to be Australia’s next ODI captain

Pat Cummins has also emerged as a potential candidate to be Australia’s next ODI captain after the retirement of Aaron Finch. However, Cummins has said that it won’t be realistic for a pace bowler to lead in all three formats of the game. He said that a pacer needs to manage his workload, and that’s why it won’t be easy.

“If you were going to do all the formats and every game, I don’t think that’s realistic. Especially as a fast bowler, I think you do need to find windows to rest. I think you could manage that as well,” Cummins said.

“It’s not something I’ve really thought about, to be honest. We’ll wait and see.”

Cummins has backed David Warner to be the new ODI captain of Australia. He called Warner a fantastic leader and said that Warner made his job as captain very easy on the field. Cummins insists that it is great to have guys like Warner on the field.

“It’s not our decision to make but Davey is always a fantastic leader around the team. He makes my job as a captain very easy. I don’t know the first thing about batting so having guys like Davey there to look after that is great,” Cummins added.

Warner was banned from captaincy duties after the Sandpaper gate and many former players have asked the board to remove his ban. He also recently said that he is waiting for the board to approach him for the captaincy role.