“Anytime you take things for granted, you can get hurt”: Jos Buttler vows to play their strongest playing eleven in England vs Ireland ICC T20 World Cup match

Jos Buttler has said that they are aiming to place their strongest playing against Ireland in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match.

After beating Afghanistan in their opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Perth, the English side will now face Ireland in their 2nd match on Wednesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

The English team is certainly one of the strongest teams in the tournament, and they are the favourites to win against Ireland as well. England chased a small target in the last match, but they still struggled a bit to chase that down. The opening duo of Alex Hales and Jos Buttler would want to start strong in this match.

Sam Curran bowled a fine spell in the last match, and they would want to continue his form. The pitch at the MCG was favouring the pacers in the last match, and Chris Woakes and Mark Wood would definitely love to use the setting.

Jos Buttler vows to play their strongest playing eleven against Ireland

English captain Jos Buttler has dismissed the idea of rotating their playing eleven for their Super-12 match against Ireland on Wednesday. Buttler said that every match will be tough in this T20 World Cup, and they cannot take any match for granted. He insists that a single player can change the dimensions of the match on his day.

Buttler added that anytime you take a team lightly in the T20 format, you can get hurt. He confirmed that the English side will play with their best preferred playing 11 in the match against Ireland in Melbourne.

“Every game is really tough in this T20 World Cup,” Buttler said.

“One-off games against anyone, anything can happen and individuals can win a game on their own. Anytime you take things for granted or you don’t respect the opposition, it is when you can get hurt. I think in T20 cricket especially.”

Jos Buttler on adapting to Melbourne’s weather vs Ireland

The weather in Melbourne is quite unpredictable, and it was proved in the India vs Pakistan match where there was more than 70% chance of rain. Buttler said that they don’t want to think about things that are not in their control, and they will try to adapt to any situation.

“You have a little idea of things you might do if those kinds of things happen. But again, don’t want to get too sort of preoccupied with what-ifs. When a situation arises, let’s try and adapt as fast as we can,” Buttler added.