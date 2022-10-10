Arun Jaitley Stadium boundary length: What is Feroz Shah Kotla Delhi ground dimension and boundary size in metre?

Arun Jaitley Stadium boundary length: The SportsRush brings you the details about the boundary dimensions of Delhi cricket stadium.

South Africa’s tour of India is finally coming to an end with the 3rd ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The series is brilliantly poised at 1-1, and the way the series has been so far, this match is also expected to be a brilliant affair.

After losing the first ODI in Lucknow, the Indian team made a brilliant comeback in the 2nd ODI in Ranchi. India’s best batter has been Shreyas Iyer so far in the series, and he is looking in superb touch with the bat. With the presence of Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, India have strengthened their all-round department as well.

ALSO READ: Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report

South Africa lost the T20Is, and they would want to gain some redemption with a win in the ODI series. Keshav Maharaj’s decision of batting first in the last match raised a lot of questions and even Shikhar Dhawan thanked him for that. It will be interesting to see if Temba Bavuma comes back for this match.

Arun Jaitley Stadium boundary length

Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium is one of the historic cricket grounds of India, and it is interesting that this ground will be hosting an ODI game after a span of more than 3 long years. However, a series decider is a perfect fit for it.

This stadium hosted four games of IPL 2021, whereas even India and South Africa played in a T20I match earlier this year at this venue. Before IPL 2021, it was evident that this ground was a bowler’s paradise, where the batters find it tough to score, but in the last couple of years, it has been a batter’s paradise.

Off to Delhi ✈️ pic.twitter.com/dgAajK1ZtD — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) October 10, 2022

The boundaries at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium are one of the smallest in the world, and the batters will enjoy batting here at this venue. This ground’s straight boundaries are around 68 metres, whereas the square boundaries are around 65 metres. So, it is clear that hitting sixes won’t be tough here.

This match will be really tough for bowlers, and they will find it hard to save themselves. Considering the quality and form of batters in both sides, another run-fest can be on the cards in this match.