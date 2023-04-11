Arun Jaitley Stadium IPL Ticket Price List for 16th Season

Arun Jaitley Stadium will be hosting its second Indian Premier League 2023 match tonight. Home ground of Delhi Capitals, the iconic venue will be hosting Mumbai Indians after having hosted Gujarat Titans in its first match of the season exactly a week ago.

Speaking of the price range for all Capitals’ home matches this season, DDCA (Delhi & District Cricket Association) have arranged for a wide range for fans to choose from.

As a result, interested fans will be able to book tickets between INR 2,200 to INR 25,000. As many as 16 different price categories have it in them to ensure that no fan is left this season because of monetary reasons.

Furthermore, it is noteworthy that all the below mentioned tickets are as per prices shown on the website and mobile application of ticketing platform Paytm Insider for the next two matches against Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 20 and 29 respectively.

If any user doesn’t find any of these price categories on the platform, it is highly likely that all tickets of that particular range for that particular match has been sold out.

Speaking of the remaining three IPL 2023 matches to be played in the national capital next month, comparatively cheaper price categories could be in store for fans. Interested fans are advised to go through Paytm Insider on a regular basis to book their tickets as soon as possible.

Arun Jaitley Stadium IPL Ticket Price List

INR 2,000 – North East Stand Third Floor, North West Stand Second Floor, North West Stand Third Floor.

INR 2,200 – North East Stand Second Floor, North East Stand Third Floor, North West Stand Third Floor.

INR 4,000 – North East Stand Ground Floor Premium, North West Stand Ground Floor Premium & North West Stand First Floor Premium.

INR 5,000 – Hill B South West.

INR 6,000 – North Platinum Lawn 2.

INR 7,000 – Old Club House First Floor.

INR 10,000 – Old Club House First Floor & Old Club House Corporate Boxes.

INR 12,000 – Old Club House Corporate Boxes.

INR 13,000 – DC Lounge.

INR 15,000 – West Side Corporate Boxes.

INR 16,000 – West Side Corporate Boxes.

INR 1,8000 – West Side Corporate Boxes & Platinum Gallery Bay Area.

INR 19,000 – Platinum Gallery Bay Area.

INR 22,000 – Hill A Super Hospitality.

INR 23,000 – Hill A Super Hospitality.

INR 25,000 – Hill A Super Hospitality.