Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report Feroz Shah Kotla: Delhi Cricket Stadium pitch report for Legends League Cricket 2022 matches

Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report Feroz Shah Kotla: The SportRush brings you the pitch report of the Legends League Cricket 2022 match.

India Capitals will take on Bhilwara Kings in the league match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The last match scheduled in Delhi was abandoned due to rain, and the forecast is not great for this match as well.

India Capitals welcomed their captain Gautam Gambhir in their last game, and they won the match easily as well. The side would want to continue their great form in this match as well. Bhilwara Kings also have some star names in their side for this encounter. This match can be an interesting one to watch out for.

Delhi’s Arun Jaitley stadium is set to host its 2nd T20I of the year. Earlier, Delhi hosted the match between India and South Africa earlier this year, which was a high-scoring encounter.

Arun Jaitley Stadium has hosted a total of 7 T20Is so far, where 4 games have been won by the chasing teams. The average 1st innings T20I score at this ground has been 164 runs. This pitch used to be a slow and sluggish track, where the batters struggled to score runs against the spinners. However, things changed in IPL 2021.

1⃣ win is not enough, our LEGENDS are hungry for more, as tonight we face the Bhilwara Kings yet again🔥 Drop a ❤️ to show us your excitement for tonight’s match 💪#ICvBK #IndiaCapitals #RukengeNahi #LegendsAssemble #LegendsLeagueCricket #GMRSports #GMRGroup pic.twitter.com/lZprg5wd9A — India Capitals (@CapitalsIndia) September 24, 2022

This stadium hosted a total of 4 IPL 2021 matches, where the average 1st innings score was 195 runs. Despite such a big average 1st innings score, three out of four matches were won by the chasing teams. Earlier this year, South Africa chased the target of 212 runs against India very easily at this very venue.

The boundaries of this stadium are very very small, and the batters won’t find it difficult to clear the fences. Even the outfield of this ground is very fast, so it is safe to say that a batting pitch is expected in Delhi and both captains would prefer to chase after winning the toss here.