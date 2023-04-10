Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report for DC vs MI IPL 2023 Match in Delhi

Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians in the 16th league match of Indian Premier League 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tomorrow. The pitch in Delhi has hosted some blockbuster contests in the past, and the track will again be looked at with great interest.

The Capitals are in search of their first win of the tournament, and they are still struggling to find their perfect Playing XI. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh‘s absence is a big miss for the side, and the form of their captain David Warner will be crucial for their success. Pacer Anrich Nortje will carry the responsibility to take some wickets upfront.

Indians are the record champions of IPL, but they have also lost both of their matches in the season so far. Like Delhi, they are also trying to search their best combination. Pacer Jofra Archer missed the last match and his presence will be crucial for the side.

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

Delhi is set to host its second match of IPL 2023. The pitch here in Delhi has supported the batters lately, and the average first innings score in four matches of IPL 2021 was 191 runs. The Capitals faced Gujarat Titans here in the first match of the tournament, and it was a flat track with a bit of assistance for the pacers.

“This is an unbelievably flat wicket. I expect there will be a little bit more pace and a little bit more carry to assist the swing and the seam bowlers. But there are a couple of parts on this wicket that are very dry. Even though they are dry, don’t expect that to have a huge influence on this game,” former Australia captain and current commentator Aaron Finch had said about the pitch ahead of the DC vs GT match.

The pitch was absolutely brilliant to bat on in the last match, and we can expect the same in this game as well. In the initial overs, the seamers may get some movement. The boundaries here are very small, and the batters can clear the ropes very easily.

Out of the last six IPL games played here, five of them have been won by the chasing teams. Both captains would love to chase upon winning the toss. We can expect a high-scoring encounter in this match.