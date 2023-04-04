DC vs GT Man of the Match: Who was Awarded MOTM at the Arun Jaitley Stadium Today?

During the seventh Indian Premier League 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans in Delhi, Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets to win their second consecutive match in a comprehensive manner.

Titans captain Hardik Pandya (0/18 & 5) once again called correctly at the toss as his decision to bowl first was followed by fast bowler Mohammed Shami (3/41) sending Prithvi Shaw (7) and Mitchell Marsh (4) back to the pavilion in successive overs with a new ball.

DC captain David Warner and batter Sarfaraz Khan scoring a combined of 67 (66) between them refrained them from building any sort of foundation for the big-hitters. Furthermore, Warner and Rilee Rossouw (0) getting out on back-to-back deliveries hurt the home team.

If Shami played a titular role in dominating the hosts early on in the innings, spinner Rashid Khan (3/41) took care of middle-order wickets dismissing Sarfaraz Khan, Abishek Porel (20) and Aman Hakim Khan (8) in the process.

DC vs GT Man of the Match

Chasing a 163-run target, GT batter Sai Sudharsan‘s (62*) third T20 half-century emerged as a glue for their innings to not let the team suffer despite the loss of three wickets in the powerplay.

With the first six overs of their batting innings perhaps the only time in the match when Gujarat appeared to be on the back foot, the left-handed batter’s composure complimented batter David Miller (31*) hitting two fours and sixes each at a strike rate of 193.75. Playing his first match of the season, Miller played a key role in sealing the chase with 11 balls to spare.

Substituted in in place of pacer Josh Little (0/27), all-rounder Vijay Shankar (29) also contributed in a 53-run partnership for the fourth wicket alongside Sudharsan. Highest run-scorer across both the teams, 21-year old Sudharsan was a deserving candidate of the match award.

“A little bit nervous as this is my first [Player of the Match] award. I was thinking about what needs to be done right. I wasn’t under pressure. It [pitch] was a bit low and skidding. My plan was to take the game deep,” Sudharsan told host broadcaster Star Sports Network during the post-match presentation ceremony.