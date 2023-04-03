Arun Jaitley Stadium T20 Records: Delhi Stadium IPL Records and Highest Innings Totals

Delhi Capitals will join the list of Indian Premier League franchises who are playing a home match for the first time in almost four years during the ongoing 16th season of the biggest T20 league across the world.

Capitals, who will be hosting defending champions Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 Match 7 tomorrow, had last played a match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during IPL 2019. The iconic stadium, however, will be hosting an IPL match for the first time in a couple of years. It is noteworthy that Delhi was hosting IPL 2021 matches when the tournament had to be suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Surprisingly, DC don’t have the best of records at their home ground. Historically, they have won 32 and lost 39 out of their 73 matches here. GT, meanwhile, will be playing their first-ever match at this venue.

Arun Jaitley Stadium T20 Records

Highest T20 run-scorers at the Arun Jaitley Stadium are Virender Sehwag (1,199), Rishabh Pant (1,103), Shikhar Dhawan (724), Shreyas Iyer (713) and Gautam Gambhir (713). While each one of these players have represented Delhi at some point in time of their IPL careers, neither of them is playing IPL 2023 at this point in time.

David Warner (825), Virat Kohli (610), Sanju Samson (563), Rohit Sharma (561) and Manan Vohra (472) are among active IPL 2023 cricketers who have done well at this venue in all T20s.

Much like the batters, even the highest T20 wicket-takers at the Arun Jaitley Stadium have represented Capitals at least once in their careers. They are Amit Mishra (76), Umesh Yadav (31), Morne Morkel (25), Harshal Patel (21) and Chris Morris (19). Trent Boult (17), Sandeep Sharma (17), Pradeep Sangwan (17), Jaydev Unadkat (15) and Piyush Chawla (13) have also done well here among active IPL players.

Delhi Stadium IPL Records

Highest run-scorers in IPL matches played at this stadium are Sehwag (933), Iyer (855), Pant (769), Warner (740) and Dhawan (719). The likes of Dinesh Karthik (636), Kohli (428), Samson (427) and Prithvi Shaw (364) have excelled in this city among IPL 2023 cricketers.

Highest IPL wicket-takers in Delhi are mostly the same as mentioned above. The only changes among active players are Mishra (31), Boult (16), Patel (12), Kagiso Rabada (12), Unadkat (11) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (10).

Highest T20 Innings Totals at Feroz Shah Kotla

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 231/4 20 Delhi Daredevils Kings XI Punjab 2011 225/8 20 Delhi Services 2018 220/3 20 Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad 2021 219/4 20 Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders 2019 219/6 20 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings 2021

With the city hosting 150 Men’s T20s thus far, there have been numerous instances of 200+ innings totals at this stadium. As far as the highest successful run-chase is concerned, Mumbai Indians hold the record for the same here. It is worth a mention that the above mentioned fifth-highest innings total is also the highest run-chase.

Other than MI, South Africa (212-run target vs India in 2022) and DC (209-run target vs Gujarat Lions in 2017) have been able to seal run-chases in excess of 200 runs at the Feroz Shah Kotla.