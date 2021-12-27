Ashes 2021: Ben Stokes hilariously throws water on Mark Wood during drinks break at the MCG

Ben Stokes hilariously throws water on Mark Wood: The Durham-pair put on display an amusing moment at the MCG.

England vice-captain Ben Stokes successfully managed to divert fast bowler Mark Wood’s attention while he was speaking to the commentators via spider camera on the second day of the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 third Test against Australia in Melbourne.

As has been a recent custom arranged by host broadcaster during a drinks break, Wood was the one answering the commentators’ question when Stokes was witnessed throwing water on him from a water sipper.

Performing the mischief from a distance initially, Stokes eventually started to lessen the distance between himself and Wood until the latter reacted funnily to the same as it also left the commentators in splits.

Wood, who picked an all-important wicket of Marnus Labuschagne (1) early on Day 2, labeled veteran pacer James Anderson’s bowling as “class” before providing details about a COVID-19 scare which delayed the start of play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground today.

At the time of writing this story, Anderson has given away just 24 runs in his 19 overs dismissing David Warner (38), Steven Smith (16) and Marcus Harris (76) in the process in this innings. Anderson’s discipline has played a vital role behind reducing Australia to 180/6.

Stokes, on the other hand, has bowled just seven overs for 26 runs in this innings. Both Stokes and spinner Jack Leach are yet to pick a wicket for England in this innings.

