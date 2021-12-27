Cricket

Ashes 2021: Ben Stokes hilariously throws water on Mark Wood during drinks break at the MCG

Ashes 2021: Ben Stokes hilariously throws water on Mark Wood during drinks break at the MCG
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"I probably underestimated the amount of pressure": Jimmy Pierson admits Brisbane Heat's captaincy impacted his performance in BBL 2021-22
Next Article
"Shoutout all the guys filling in to keep this season going, from unknown guys to the veterans": Fred VanVleet sees the brighter side of things going into Health and Safety Protocols and hopes for everyone to take advantage of the opportunity
Cricket Latest News
"I'm really looking forward to picking his brain": Lloyd Pope expresses his excitement to play with Shadab Khan in BBL 2021-22
“I’m really looking forward to picking his brain”: Lloyd Pope expresses his excitement to play with Shadab Khan in BBL 2021-22

BBL 2021-22: Sydney Sixers’ spinner Lloyd Pope has expressed his excitement to play with Shadab…