Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch Asia Cup matches 2022?

Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of Asia Cup 2022.

The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will kick-start in a few hours from now with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan set to lock horns in the season opener at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Only the second T20I Asia Cup, it will be the fourth instance when this tournament will be played in the UAE. Played four years ago, Asia Cup 2018 was also played in the UAE albeit in the ODI format.

The 16-day competition will be contested between six teams which have been divided into two groups of three teams each. A total of 13 matches will be played across three rounds which includes the final on September 11.

Only the second T20I between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, it is going to be the sixth international match between these two teams. As of now, Sri Lanka have won four and lost one out of their six limited-overs matches against Afghanistan.

Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast Channel in India

The renowned Star Sports Network will be broadcasting and live streaming Asia Cup 2022 in India. As is expected out of them for a multi-team tournament featuring India, Star have arranged extensive coverage for this Asia Cup.

While Star haven’t mentioned the exact channel names which will be broadcasting the matches, fans are almost certain of finding live matches on all leading channels owned by Star.

As far as the commentators are concerned, Star have made arrangements for a 13-member commentary panel which will be calling the matches in English and Hindi. To enhance the experience, there’s an English commentator each from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Online users can stream this season on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar with a paid subscription. It is worth mentioning that Asia Cup 2022 won’t be available on any other streaming platform in the country and that there’s no way of streaming it for free legally.

When and where to watch Asia Cup matches 2022?

Date – 27/08/2022 (Saturday) – 11/09/2022 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 02:00 PM (GMT) and 07:30 PM (IST).

TV Channels – Star Sports Network (India), PTV Sports HD and Ten Sports HD (Pakistan), ATN (Afghanistan).

Streaming platform – Disney+Hotstar (India).