Asia Cup Qualifier date: Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers schedule and fixtures

Asia Cup Qualifier date: The SportsRush brings you the schedule of Asia Cup 2022 which will be played in the UAE.

The schedule of the much anticipated Asia Cup 2022 is finally out after a lot of delays due to a variety of reasons. Sri Lanka was originally scheduled to host the tournament, but it got shifted to UAE because of the political tensions in the country.

The last edition of the Asia Cup was played in 2018 was played in the 50-over format, where India defeated Bangladesh in the final to clinch the title. This edition of the tournament will be a T20 one considering the ICC T20 World Cup later this year in Australia.

A total of six teams will take part in the tournament this year. India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh have already sealed their spots, whereas Kuwait, UAE, Singapore and Hong Kong will take part in the qualifiers. The teams are divided into two groups. India & Pakistan are in Group A, whereas Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan are in Group B.

Asia Cup Qualifier date

UAE is hosting the tournament, but Sri Lanka is still the host country, and they will face Afghanistan in the first game of the tournament on 27 August 2022. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

On 28 August 2022, the high octane match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. This game is expected to break the records as India vs Pakistan is one of the most anticipating games on the cricketing calendar. Pakistan defeated India on the very same ground last year in the T20 World Cup.

Two teams will be eliminated after the league stages, and the Super-4 stages of the tournament will start on 3 September 2022. The top 2 teams of the Super-4 stages will face each other in the final of the tournament on 11 September 2022. The final will be played in Dubai as well.

Out of 13 matches, 9 will be hosted in Dubai and all the games will start at 7:30 PM IST. The Qualifier of the tournament will start from 20 August 2022.