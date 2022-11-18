AUS vs ENG previous match: AUS vs ENG ODI Sydney Cricket Ground records last 5 match result list

Sydney’s Sydney Cricket Ground is ready to host the 2nd ODI of the 3-match ODI series between Australia and England. The SCG has been a lucky ground for the Australian team, and they have a brilliant record at this very stadium.

The Australian side again went with a team full of all-rounders, where they played with 3 specialist bowlers and all-rounders. They completely dominated the first match, and they will approach this match with the same intent as well.

England tried to rest their main bowlers after the T20 World Cup, but the idea failed badly as the Aussie batters pounced on England’s bowling unit. They will aim to play with a strong bowling unit in this match.

AUS vs ENG previous match

Australia won the first match of the series quite easily, where they defeated England by 6 wickets. The English side managed to score 287-9 in the first innings, where Dawid Malan smashed his 2nd ODI century. Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa took 3 wickets each for Australia.

Australia easily chased the target down in 46.5 overs, where the opening duo of David Warner and Travis Head added 147 runs for the first wicket. Steve Smith also scored an excellent half-century and Australia easily won the match.

AUS vs ENG ODI Sydney Cricket Ground records last 5 match result list

The Australian team has dominated the English side at the SCG if the last five matches are taken into consideration. Australia have managed to win the last four of their five matches against England at the SCG, and they would want to continue their rhythm in this match as well.

The last match between both sides at the SCG was played in 2018, where England managed to win the match by 16 runs. Jos Buttler, who is the current captain of the side scored a brilliant century which helped England to win the match. For Australia, the all-round duo of Marcus Stoinis and Mitch Marsh scored half-centuries.

The previous 4 matches before the last match were won by the Australian side only. England’s Chris Woakes has enjoyed bowling here, where he has scalped 6 wickets in the last two ODIs. Even Adil Rashid bowled really well in the last match both teams played here, and the spinning track will assist him again.

In the last three ODIs between both sides at the SCG, David Warner has scored one century & one half-century, and he would be eager to continue his form. Steve Smith’s record at the SCG is great, but he has not played much against England at this very ground, he is in excellent form.

Mitchell Starc has also scalped four wickets in the last two ODIs between England and Australia here at this very ground. So, it is clear that the Australian team loves playing here, and they will again be looking to repeat the heroics.