Australia Ashes 2021-22 Squad: Cricket Australia announces 15-man squad for the last three Ashes tests

Australia Ashes 2021-22 Squad: After Brisbane and Adelaide, Cricket Australia have announced their squad for the remaining three tests.

Cricket Australia have named their 15-men squad for the remaining three Ashes tests. After Brisbane and Adelaide, the next games will be played in Melbourne, Sydney, and Hobart. Australia have been dominating in the series so far, and they did not feel to make any changes. They have named an unchanged squad for the remaining three games.

The squad confirmed that both Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood will be available to play the next test. Australian captain Pat Cummins got ruled out of the 2nd Ashes 2021-22 test in Adelaide. Pat Cummins came in close contact with a Covid-19 patient on Wednesday. He has returned to New South Wales and will not have to isolate anymore. Hazlewood traveled to his home in Sydney after the Brisbane test due to a side strain.

Australia Ashes 2021-22 Squad

Marcus Harris has retained his place in the side despite his poor form. Harris has struggled in the Ashes 2021-22 so far. He scored 3 & 9 at the Gabba, whereas he scored 3 & 23 in Adelaide. But, the way in which he got out to Stuart Broad is a thing of worry. Marcus Harris’s average has dropped down to 22.19, whereas his average against England is 10.66. Harris scored a century in the first Sheffield Shield game of the season, whereas he was brilliant in the County Championship’s last season.

Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson bowled well in the Adelaide test, and they will again be the pace back-ups. Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson has also kept his place and will most probably partner Nathan Lyon at the SCG. Usman Khawaja remains the only backup batsman of the side. There was a lot of talk about getting Mitchell Marsh in the team, but Cameron Green is also retained.

Australia Squad for last three Ashes tests: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith (VC), Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner