Australia Ashes 2021 squad: Cricket Australia announces 15-men squad for first two Ashes Tests

Australia Ashes 2021 squad: Australia has announced their 15-men squad for the first two Ashes 2021 tests against England.

The Ashes 2021 is set to start on 8 December 2021 in Brisbane. Ahead of the tournament, Australia have announced their 15 men squad for the first two Ashes test.

Marcus Harris is as expected back in the side, whereas Usman Khwaja is also making his comeback. Jhye Richardson has been rewarded for this Sheffield Shield record, whereas Michael Neser has been included despite his injury concerns. Matthew Wade is the only notable absentee from the side that last lost against India at the Gabba.

The first test will be played in Brisbane, whereas the second test is a pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Australia Ashes 2021 squad: Marcus Harris to open for Australia in Ashes 2021

George Bailey hinted earlier that Marcus Harris can open with Warner, but he confirmed the news after team selection.

“Marcus has been a consistent run-scorer domestically and had a strong winter further developing his game with Leicestershire. He is a good player who will be looking to build a strong partnership with David Warner at the top of the order,” Bailey said on confirmation of the squad.

If all goes well, Travis Head and Usman Khawaja will battle for the last spot in the Ashes playing-11 for the first test.

“Travis finished last summer strongly, second only to Cameron Green for runs scored, and has again started the season well.”

“Similarly, Usman Khawaja has been in great touch. He brings a calm, consistent and experienced component to the batting lineup and is a proven run-scorer at Test level.”

JUST IN: Australia’s 15-player squad for the first two men’s Ashes Tests Paine (capt), Cummins, Green, Harris, Hazlewood, Head, Khawaja, Labuschagne, Lyon, Neser, J Richardson, Smith, Starc, Swepson, Warner#AUSvENG #Ashes pic.twitter.com/oR069GxkCl — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 17, 2021

Along with the main team, an “A” squad has also been announced. They will face the English lions at the same time as the first Ashes Test. World Cup star Mitchell Marsh is a part of that side, whereas Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott are also included.

Australia’s test squad (First two tests): Tim Paine (C/WK), Pat Cummins(VC), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.

Australia A Squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Henry Hunt, Josh Inglis, Nic Maddinson, Mitchell Marsh, Matt Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street.