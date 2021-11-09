“I can bat anywhere”: Usman Khawaja opens up on Ashes 2021 spot after impressive performances in Sheffield Shield

Usman Khawaja has insisted that he can bat anywhere in the order for the Australian team in the upcoming Ashes 2021 from December.

The Ashes 2021 is set to start from 8 December 2021, where the Gabba will host the first test. Australia is currently holding the urn, but they will get stiff competition from the English side this time. England have already finalized their squad, whereas Ben Stokes is also back in them. However, Australia still have some problems of their own.

David Warner’s opening partner is still not decided, whereas the place of the fourth pacer is also open. In terms of opening, Will Pucovski was the obvious choice, but he is out due to a concussion. Usman Khawaja and Marcus Harris are considered favourites for the role, whereas Joe Burns has also expressed his desire.

Usman Khawaja on Ashes 2021 spot

Khawaja has been in top form in the ongoing Sheffield Shield season. He has scored 326 runs at 81.50, where he has scored two consecutive centuries. However, Khwaja has insisted that he is ready to bat anywhere in the batting order. In fact, Khawaja has played his last 14 first-class games as a number four for Queensland.

“If you’re talking about me opening, and what not, but I’ve been batting four for Queensland for the last two years,” Khawaja said.

“So for me batting, if there’s a spot at five it’s as likely as opening the batting. It probably makes more sense in some respects. So for me, I think I’ve talked to selectors about it, I’ve told them I can bat anywhere along the order.”

A special century from Usman Khawaja in the Sheffield Shield! With Queensland trailing by 128 on first innings, he came in at 43-2 and stroked 158* to take his side into a lead of 242 heading into the final day. Should he be in Australia’s XI for the first Ashes Test? pic.twitter.com/Cn8DKRMWLz — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) October 17, 2021



Although, Usman Khawaja has some excellent stats as a test opener for Australia. He has scored 2 centuries and 2 half-centuries in five games as an opener, whereas he has an average of 96.80.

Usman last played for Australia in Ashes 2019, but the noise of picking him in the Ashes 2021 team is louder than ever. Khawaja has thanked all of his fans for the outpouring support.

“It’s just lovely to see all the support I’ve been getting from, you know, online, social media, just people coming up to me,” Khawaja said.

“It’s nice to see, but for me, honestly, I guess I’ve been through the grind.”

Australia will decide their final few spots after the intra-squad game, and Usman will definitely be a part of it.