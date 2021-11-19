Australia new test captain: Pat Cummins set to replace Tim Paine as Australian captain in Ashes 2021

Australia new test captain: After Tim Paine’s sexting scandal, Pat Cummins is set to become the new Australian test captain.

The Ashes 2021 is set to start in three weeks’ time, and the Australian team received a major blow. Tim Paine stepped down as the captain of Australia due to a sexting scandal. He addressed a press conference in Hobart and announced his decision of stepping down from captaincy. A chat has been made public, where Paine was caught sexting with a former Tasmania cricket employee in 2017.

“It’s an incredibly difficult decision, but the right one for me, my family, and cricket,” said Paine.

“I spoke to my wife and family at the time and am enormously grateful for their forgiveness and support.”

Cricket Australia have accepted Paine’s apology and have confirmed that the wicket-keeper will be available to play in the Ashes 2021.

“Despite the mistake he made, Tim has been an exceptional leader since his appointment, and the Board thanks him for his distinguished service.”

“Tim will continue to be available for selection in the Test team through the Ashes summer.”

Australia new test captain: Pat Cummins set to be the new captain

After Paine’s resignation, the announcement of a new captain is still pending. However, with all the reports, it is certain that Pat Cummins will be the new Aussie captain. He is currently the vice-captain of the side, and he is set to fill in the shoes. Cummins will be Australia’s 47th test captain, whereas he will be the first pacer to lead Australia in 65 years.

Pat Cummins will SURELY be captain now. Can’t imagine it going to anyone else.

AND Jimmy Peirson should be given the gloves. #TimPaine can’t step down as captain but remain in the team with this hanging over his head. #cricket #ashes — Michael Atkinson (@kinson88) November 19, 2021

Pat Cummins set to become the 47th Test Cricket Captain of Australia (Male).#Ashes — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) November 19, 2021

In an interview with Channel 9, Pat Cummins revealed his wish to lead Australia and confirmed that he is fully fit for the Ashes.

“There’s no niggles, I feel really fresh and I always love going into a series giving myself the best chance to turn up and, if I have to bowl 50 overs in a Test, I can,” Cummins said.

Pat Cummins has been tremendous for Australia, whereas is also the no.1 ranked ICC test bowler. Cummins has scalped 164 test wickets in just 34 games at an average of 21.60. It will be interesting to see a pacer leading the Australian side in the Ashes 2021.