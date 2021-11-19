Cricket

Australia new test captain: Pat Cummins set to replace Tim Paine as Australian captain in Ashes 2021

Australia new test captain: Pat Cummins set to replace Tim Paine as Australian captain in Ashes 2021
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Everybody criticized Kevin Durant, everybody criticized us": Draymond Green reflects on the hate Stephen Curry and co. got during the Warriors' Super-Team years
Next Article
“Going to gay clubs and wearing drag made me feel good”: Dennis Rodman on how awe-inspiring it was to immerse himself in drag culture
Cricket Latest News
BBL 2021-22: Perth Scorchers signs English duo of Laurie Evans and Brydon Carse for BBL11
BBL 2021-22: Perth Scorchers signs English duo of Laurie Evans and Brydon Carse for upcoming Big Bash League

BBL 2021-22: Perth Scorchers have signed the English duo of Laurie Evans and Brydon Carse…