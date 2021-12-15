Australia Playing 11 Adelaide Test Ashes 2021-22: David Warner passed fit; Jhye Richardson to replace Josh Hazlewood

Australia Playing 11 Adelaide Test: Pat Cummins has confirmed the playing 11 of Ashes 2021-22 D/N test at the Adelaide Oval.

Australia defeated England in the Brisbane Test by 9 wickets, and they would want to continue their form in Adelaide. There were some terrific performers for Australia in that game. Travis Head scored a brilliant century, whereas Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner also scored half-centuries. Captain Pat Cummins emerged as the best bowler, whereas the rest of the players supported him well too.

The 2nd test of the series will start from 16 December 2021, and it will be the D/N test. Ahead of the test, Pat Cummins has officially announced the Australian playing 11 for the Adelaide Test.

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Playing 11 Adelaide Test

Australia’s ace pacer Josh Hazlewood is out of the Adelaide D/N test. Hazlewood traveled to his home in Sydney after the Brisbane test and will not play a part in the Adelaide Test. Josh Hazlewood is having a side strain, and he will now rehab to get fit for the Boxing-Day test. Hazlewood has a brilliant record in pink-ball tests, where has scalped 32 wickets in 19.90.

Jhye Richardson has defeated Michael Neser to be in the playing 11 of the Adelaide Test. In the Sheffield Shield this season, Richardson has scalped 23 wickets in four games, whereas Neser managed to scalp just three in two games.

HE IS IN!

Jhye Richardson has been named to replace Josh Hazlewood in tomorrow’s Ashes Test in Adelaide.https://t.co/0y8cFZQ99L pic.twitter.com/n00JZOG6fZ — The West Sport (@TheWestSport) December 15, 2021

Although, David Warner has passed his fitness test, and he will be ready to open the innings for Australia. Usman Khawaja was the candidate to replace Warner, but he will again be on the bench. Khawaja boasts a remarkable record in pink-ball Tests having scored a century and two fifties from his seven innings.

“He’ll be right,” Cummins said about Warner.

“He’s played close to 90 Tests, I’m sure a lot of them have been played in discomfort or with (niggles) going into the game. He’ll be fine tomorrow.”

Australia’s Playing 11: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson.