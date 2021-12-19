The Ashes Adelaide test: Fresh covid drama with journalist interviewing Dawid Malan tests Covid-19 positive

The Ashes Adelaide test: A BBC journalist who interviewed Dawid Malan on Saturday has been tested Covid-19 positive.

England’s struggle in the Ashes 2021-22 continues in the Adelaide test as well. After losing the Brisbane test, the side is on the verge of humiliation in Adelaide. Australia scored a mammoth score of 473 runs in the first innings, courtesy of Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, and David Warner. England managed to score just 236 runs with the bat, it is worth noting that Dawid Malan and Joe Root combined for more than 60% of the runs. Australia also lost three wickets early in their 2nd innings, but the lead of the Australian side is huge.

However, a new Covid-19 scare has emerged during the Adelaide Test.

The Ashes Adelaide test: Journalist who interviewed Dawid Malan tests positive

A BBC journalist who was taking Dawid Malan’s interview has been tested Covid positive. This news has created chaos in the broadcasting setup. However, it is said that the journalist was wearing a mask and Malan is safe. The rest of the broadcasting team has been advised to stay in their hotel, and their entry has been delayed. Commentators from other networks are also told to stay in their hotel rooms.

The media persons on the ground are told to wear a mask all the time, apart from eating. Press members are also being asked to sanitize their hands every time they re-enter the centre.

BREAKING: Reports a member of the visiting media has tested positive to Covid 19. People scrambling to see what this means for broadcast and print. — Peter Lalor (@plalor) December 19, 2021

The Covid-19 cases in Australia are increasing, and Cricket Australia is taking some strict steps for the Ashes. Due to increasing cases in Sydney and Melbourne, the restrictions will be elevated to Level-4 for the next two Ashes text. NSW recorded a new unwanted record of 2482 new cases on Saturday, while Victoria recorded 1504.

Ahead of the Melbourne and Sydney test, there will be some restrictions on the players. They will not be allowed to take haircuts, whereas training at the public gyms is also banned. Players are also unlikely to be allowed to sign autographs or take selfies with fans in the lead-up to and during the next two games.

England and Australian stars will be prohibited from mixing in crowds and will insulate themselves in the team bubble to avoid a player or multiple players being ruled out.