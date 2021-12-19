Cricket

The Ashes Adelaide test: Fresh covid drama with journalist interviewing Dawid Malan tests Covid-19 positive

The Ashes Adelaide test: Fresh covid drama with journalist interviewing Dawid Malan tests Covid-19 positive
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Kemba Walker's performance was good, but he still isn't part of the rotation!": Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau delivers maddening statement after the star's 29 point performance vs Celtics
Next Article
“I’m going to sit my old, dumba** down, one and done”: Deron Williams shockingly retires from boxing after beating Frank Gore in Jake Paul undercard
Cricket Latest News
Marcus Harris stats: Broad English cricketer dismisses M Harris as Jos Buttler grabs outstanding catch at Adelaide Oval
Marcus Harris stats: Broad English cricketer dismisses M Harris as Jos Buttler grabs outstanding catch at Adelaide Oval

Marcus Harris stats: The Australian opening batter has recorded his third low-score in a row…