Australia vs England 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and England: When and where to watch Ashes 2021-22?

Australia vs England 1st Test Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of Ashes 2021-22.

The first Test of the imminent Ashes 2021-22 will kick-start at the Gabba from tomorrow. In what isn’t just another Test series, Australia and England will compete in an engrossing five-match series which has had a history of witnessing some of the best matches in this format.

Australia, who are the current holders of the urn, would be taking confidence from the fact that they have won nine out of their last 10 Test matches against England at home.

Despite their dismal record in the last two Ashes series in Australia, England would be hoping to make the most of a rare situation where an Australian captain’s captaincy debut will come in an Ashes Test. With wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey also making his Test debut on Wednesday, England will sure be playing against a couple of nervous cricketers.

As far as the respective Playing XIs are concerned, Australia had confirmed their lineup for the Brisbane Test on Sunday itself. England, on the other hand, have named a 12-member squad on the eve of the match which leaves room for them leaving out a bowler tomorrow morning.

Australia vs England 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and England

Sony Sports Network, which is also televising the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League in India, will be broadcasting Ashes 2021-22 as well. Unlike BBL 2021, Sony have arranged extensive coverage of this premier Test series.

In addition to the tried and tested Sony SIX (English commentary), Ashes 2021-22 will also be available for public viewing on Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and Sony TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) as well.

For people who prefer to stream live cricket, online users can log in to Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

As far as the local fans in Australia are concerned, they will be able to watch Brisbane Test on Channel 7 and Foxtel. Fans in the UK will have to switch to the tried and tested BT Sport to follow this series.

Date – 08/12/2021 (Wednesday) – 12/12/2021 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 12:00 AM (England), 05:30 AM (India) and 10:00 AM (Australia).

TV Channel – Sony SIX, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 (India, Pakistan and Bangladesh), BT Sport 1 HD (UK) and Channel 7 and Foxtel (Australia).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India, Pakistan and Bangladesh) and Kayo App (Australia).