Australia vs England ODI tickets Adelaide: How to book tickets for AUS vs ENG 1st ODI at Adelaide Oval?

After the T20 World Cup, the focus now shifts to the ODI format of the game as there is a 50-over world cup next year. The first ODI match after the T20 World Cup 2022 will be played between two arch-rivals, Australia and England. Adelaide’s Adelaide Oval will be hosting the match.

Australia selected a full-fledged squad for the series, but the injury to Glenn Maxwell is a big blow for them. Travis Head will now be opening the innings for Australia after the retirement of Aaron Finch. Pat Cummins is the new ODI captain, and he would want to start his tenure on a winning note.

The current champions of both white-ball formats, England would also want to show their class in the 50-over format. Jason Roy is back in the side, and he would aim to come out of his rough patch of form in this series. The overall squad looks really strong and set to win the series.

Australia vs England ODI tickets Adelaide

The first ODI between Australia and England is set to be an entertaining affair as both teams have some of the best white ball players in the game. Adelaide Oval’s atmosphere can be a great one to watch the match live from the stadium, and the spectators can book their tickets for the same.

The tickets are available on the Ticketek platform, where the users can select the 1st ODI match between Australia and England in Adelaide, or the users can directly reach the booking page by clicking here.

The tickets start from AU$10 and go up to AU$110 depending upon the different kinds of hospitalities. After selecting the stands, the users can pay the price online to reserve their tickets. There are a couple of options to get the wickets, one is getting a Mobile Ticket via SMS or the users can opt to get a PDF of the file, which they can print at their convenience.