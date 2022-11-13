Maxwell injury: How did Glenn Maxwell break his leg in a freak injury?

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has become the third cricketer in recent memory after England’s Jonny Bairstow and Australia’s Josh Inglis to have suffered a major injury in a freak accident during a non-cricketing activity.

While Bairstow and Inglis injured their leg and hand respectively on a golf course, Maxwell slipped during a party to have fractured his left fibula (calf bone). Having already underwent a surgery in Melbourne earlier in the day, Maxwell will be required to follow a long rehabilitation process before returning to a cricket field.

Although the exact time needed for Maxwell’s optimum recovery remains unknown for now, some reports suggest a minimum of three-month period from now. Assuming the same happens, Maxwell will all but miss the remainder of the ongoing Australian summer with there also being dark clouds over a potential participation during the tour of India next year.

Maxwell, however, could be eyeing a comeback during the 16th season of the Indian Premier League expected to begin in the second half of March 2023.

Glenn Maxwell injury

It is worth mentioning that Maxwell was attending a close friend’s 50th birthday party on Saturday. It was while running in the backyard with his friend that both of them slipped resulting in an injury for the cricketer. According to cricket.com.au, neither of the two were under the influence of alcohol and that the person celebrating his birthday has survived any injury.

“Glenn is in good spirits It was an unfortunate accident and we feel for Glenn in the circumstances given he was in great touch in his last few games,” former Australia captain and current selection chief George Bailey said in a statement published on cricket.com.au.

Second-highest run-scorer (118 runs at a strike rate of 161.64) in Australia’s unsuccessful ICC T20 World Cup 2022 campaign, 34-year old Maxwell was part of a 14-member squad to take on England in a three-match ODI series beginning on Thursday. Fast bowler Sean Abbott has been named as Maxwell’s replacement for England ODIs.