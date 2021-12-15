Australia vs England pink-ball Test Live Streaming and Timings in India: When and where to watch AUS vs ENG 2nd Test at Adelaide Oval?

Australia vs England pink-ball Test Live Streaming: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 2nd Ashes Test.

The second Test of the ongoing Ashes series between Australia and England will commence at the Adelaide Oval from tomorrow. In what will be the 17th pink-ball Test match in the history of cricket, it will be the eighth to be played in Australia and sixth at this particular venue.

England, who had lost their lone day-night Test in Adelaide by 120 runs four years ago, would be looking to win this one not just to improve their record but also to improve the series score which stands at 0-1 (against them) at the moment. Speaking of the venue, Australia have won 42 and lost 18 out of their 79 Tests at the Adelaide Oval. Meanwhile, England have won nine and lost 18 out of their 32 Tests here.

Readers must note that Australia have a phenomenal record in pink-ball Tests winning all the eight matches that they have played so far. England, on the other hand, had won their maiden day-night Test against West Indies in Birmingham only to lose their next three in Adelaide, Auckland and Ahmedabad.

“Am I allowed to say that?” James Anderson picked up a few early laughs in his media conference on the eve of his 167th Test #Ashes pic.twitter.com/v6ICmh7dG3 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 15, 2021

Australia, who confirmed their Playing XI on the eve of the match, have made a solitary change replacing fast bowler Josh Hazlewood with Jhye Richardson. While the visitors named a 12-member squad today, they will announce their final XI (with a change or more to the one which played in Brisbane) on the morning of the match.

Australia vs England pink-ball Test Live Streaming Details in Australia and England

Sony Sports Network, who are also televising the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League in India, are broadcasting Ashes 2021-22 as well to be the only option for Indian fans.

In addition to Sony SIX (English commentary), which usually broadcasts cricket in India, Ashes 2021-22 is also available for public viewing on Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and Sony TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) as well.

For people who prefer to stream live cricket, Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV is where they’ll get to watch this iconic series. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

As far as the local fans in Australia are concerned, they will be able to watch the Adelaide day-night Test on Channel 7 and Foxtel. Fans in the UK will have to switch to the tried and tested BT Sport to follow this match.

Date – 16/12/2021 (Thursday) – 20/12/2021 (Monday).

Match start Time – 04:00 AM (England), 09:30 AM (India) and 02:30 PM (Australia).

TV Channel – Sony SIX, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 (India, Pakistan and Bangladesh), BT Sport 1 HD (UK) and Channel 7 and Foxtel (Australia).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India, Pakistan and Bangladesh) and Kayo App (Australia).