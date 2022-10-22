Australia vs New Zealand T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ Sydney T20I?

Aaron Finch will open alongside David Warner during the T20 World cup match vs New Zealand.

Australia vs New Zealand T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: The ‘Super 12’ stage of T20 World Cup 2022 commences today.

After some riveting action during the group stage which culminated yesterday at Hobart, the first match of the ‘Super 12 Group 1’ stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 will commence today between previous T20 World Cup finalists Australia and New Zealand, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Having not won a single international match in Australia since 2011, New Zealand will have their task cut out against the defending T20 World champions, although their skipper Kane Williamson is not perturbed pertaining this fact on the match eve.

Having been in decent enough form in the format this year, New Zealand will certainly pose a challenge before the Aussies, with their squad possessing a talented mix of experience and young blood, especially in the batting department.

Australia, on the other hand, are one wicket-keeper down with Josh Inglis ruled out of the World Cup due to injury. However, with Cameron Green in the side as his replacement, Aaron Finch has yet another handy allrounder option at his disposal, apart from Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stonis.

All in all, expect a riveting contest between the two sides today, in front of a sold out Sydney Cricket Ground.

The countless Cricket fans in India will be able to watch the Australia versus New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 match live on the Star Sports network from 12:30 pm (IST) onwards.

Star Sports 1 and 1 HD will live telecast the match live with the English commentary.

Fans wishing to listen to the Hindi commentators, can watch the same on Star Sports 1 Hindi and 1 HD Hindi.

Cricket followers in Australia can catch their favourite players in action today live at Fox Sports and Channel Nine, from 06:00 pm onwards.

Online users in India and Australia can watch the same on Disney+Hotstar and Kayo app respectively.