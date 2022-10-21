NZ vs AUS head to head in T20: AUS vs NZ T20 head to head record and stats

AUS vs NZ T20 head to head record: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for AUS vs NZ T20 World Cup match.

The 13th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be played between Australia and New Zealand in Sydney tomorrow. With all the Super 12 teams getting finalized now, Australia-New Zealand T20I will kick-start the second and a much-awaited round of the tournament.

Set to be played under a rain scare, finalists of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be wanting to start their journey on a winning note. Readers must note that both Australia and New Zealand will be taking the field on Saturday on the back of losing their last T20I and only official warm-up match.

Facing each other for the first time since T20 World Cup 2021 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, both the teams form part of a high-profile clash on a Saturday evening.

As far as their overall head-to-head record in this format is concerned, Australia have a significant lead to their name. New Zealand, who are yet to win a T20I in Australia, haven’t won any match in the country since 2011. While their last victory down under had come in the Test format, their last white-ball victory in Australia dates back to 2009.

AUS vs NZ T20 head to head record

Total number of matches played: 15

Matches won by AUS: 10

Matches won by NZ: 5

Matches played in Australia: 3 (AUS 3, NZ 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 2 (AUS 1, NZ 1)

AUS average score against NZ: 167

NZ average score against AUS: 160

Most runs for AUS: 256 (Aaron Finch)

Most runs for NZ: 463 (Martin Guptill)

Most wickets for AUS: 13 (Ashton Agar)

Most wickets for NZ: 16 (Ish Sodhi)

Most catches for AUS: 11 (Glenn Maxwell)

Most catches for NZ: 10 (Martin Guptill)

Steve O’Keefe joining the spin group at training today to share some of his knowledge from years of playing at the @scg for @SixersBBL and @CricketNSWMen. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/mPVNBuTePt — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) October 21, 2022

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).