“Josh Inglis’ selection is a sign of how well he’s played over the last couple of years”: Aaron Finch confirms Josh Inglis will make his debut in Australia vs Sri Lanka first T20I

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Josh Inglis will make his international debut in the first T20I, whereas Ben McDermott will open the innings.

Australia have announced their playing eleven for the first T20I against Sri Lanka. Aaron Finch has confirmed that Josh Inglis is set to make his debut at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Ben McDermott, the highest run-scorer of BBL 11 is set to open with Aaron Finch. Josh Inglis and Ben McDermott will replace Mitch Marsh and David Warner from the usual squad.

The trio of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Mitch Starc is back, whereas Adam Zampa will be the lone spinner. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis are back in the mix, whereas Ashton Agar misses out despite a strong BBL 11 campaign.

Ahead of the game, Finch confirmed that Matthew Wade will don the gloves. Wade will bat at the lower order, whereas Josh Inglis will play as a batter. He also confirmed that Ben McDermott will open alongside him in the game.

“Wadey’s the keeper, he did a fantastic job throughout the World Cup,” Finch said.

“We see that being his role, really nailing down that No.7 role going forward.”

“Ben McDermott has been in unbelievable nick so to get him at the top of the order was really crucial for us”

Aaron Finch had a lot of praise for the debutant Josh Inglis. He said that Inglis was brilliant with the group in the World Cup and has been consistent.

“Inglis has been someone who has been shuffled around the order a little bit,” Finch added.

“(His selection) is a sign of how well he’s played over the last couple of years, but also how great he was around the group at the T20 World Cup.”

“He hasn’t got the runs he would have liked throughout the Big Bash as he has done in the past. But he was playing slightly different roles. So it’s a great opportunity for him.”

Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.