Australia vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch AUS vs ZIM Townsville ODI?

Australia vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st AUS vs ZIM ODI.

It will only be for the fourth time in the history of cricket that the Australian summer will be beginning as early as August. Much like all the previous three instances in 2000 (vs South Africa), 2003 (vs Bangladesh) and 2008 (vs Bangladesh), even this Australian summer in August will kick-start with an ODI (vs Zimbabwe).

Having last played in Australia during ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, Zimbabwe will be facing Australia in Australia for the first time since 2004. Only the third bilateral ODI series between these two teams, readers must note that this is going to be Zimbabwe’s first-ever bilateral ODI series in Australia.

The first of a three-match series will be played in Townsville tomorrow. Set to host its third ODI after eight years, Riverway Stadium will be hosting an international match featuring Australia for the first time.

It is worth mentioning that Australia and Zimbabwe will be playing an ODI after eight years. Interestingly, their last ODI encounter had resulted in Zimbabwe beating Australia by 3 wickets in Harare. In what was only their second ODI victory over Australia, it is almost negligible in front of 27 Australia wins in 30 ODIs over the years.

Australia vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia

Sony Sports Network will be televising Zimbabwe’s tour of Australia 2022 in India. Unlike the recently concluded India’s tour of Zimbabwe, fans won’t be having the option of watching this series with commentary panels in different languages.

Indians fans must note that they will be able to watch this tour in English commentary on Sony SIX and that no other Sony Sports channel will televise these matches.

Online users in India can stream the series on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

We’re all set for a spicy encounter between 🇦🇺 & 🇿🇼 Will the visitors upset the Aussies? 😲 Stream all the action from #AUSvZIM LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺📲 pic.twitter.com/Giy18ciS0C — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) August 27, 2022

As far as the local fans fans in Australia are concerned, they will be able to watch Townsville ODIs on the tried and tested Fox Sports. Kayo Sports will be streaming this series for Australian fans.

Date – 28/08/2022 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 05:10 AM (India) and 09:40 AM (local).

TV Channel – Sony SIX (India) and Fox Sports (Australia).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India) and Kayo Sports (Australia).