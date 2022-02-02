Australia Women vs England Women 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and UK: When and Where to watch AUS-W vs ENG-W Adelaide ODI?

Australia Women vs England Women 1st ODI Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the live streaming details of Women’s Ashes 2022.

The first ODI of the ongoing Women’s Ashes between Australia and England will be played at the Adelaide Oval tomorrow. Having hosted a three-match T20I series before the recently concluded one-off Test match in Canberra, Adelaide will now host a three-match ODI series.

It is noteworthy that the iconic venue will host a women’s ODI after as many as 12 years. Against New Zealand between 1996-2010, the home team had maintained an unbeaten six-match spree in Adelaide ODIs. England Women, on the other hand, will be playing their first-ever ODI here on Thursday.

England, who have played 24 ODIs down under, don’t have the best of records on the back of losing 18 and winning just six ODIs since 1973. Overall, Australia Women and England Women have locked horns in 78 ODIs till date with Australia winning 52 and England winning 22 of them.

As far as the multi-format series is concerned, Australia are currently leading by 6-4. With each of the three ODI consisting of two points for the winner, all three series results are possible at this point in time. Australia will retain the urn in case of a drawn series by virtue being the defending champions.

Australia Women vs England Women 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and UK

Sony Sports Network, which had most recently televised the Women’s Ashes Test in India, will be broadcasting the ODI series as well. As was the case in the preceding men’s Ashes series, Sony have kept a couple of channels for Women’s Ashes.

While there hasn’t been an official confirmation with respect to the channels for the first ODI, Indian fans are advised to switch to one out of Sony SIX or Sony TEN 1.

For people in India who prefer to stream live cricket, online users can log in to Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

As far as the local fans in Australia are concerned, they will be able to watch Adelaide ODIs on Foxtel and 7 Cricket. Fans in the UK will have to switch to BT Sport 1 to follow this series. Online fans in Australia and England will get to stream this series on BT Sport app and Kayo app respectively.

Date – 03/02/2022 (Thursday).

Match start Time – 03:10 AM (England), 08:40 AM (India) and 01:40 PM (local).

TV Channel – Sony SIX and Sony TEN 1 (India), BT Sport 1 HD (UK) and Foxtel and 7 Cricket (Australia).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India), BT Sport app (UK) and Kayo App (Australia).