Today weather Adelaide Oval: What is the weather forecast for Australia Women vs England Women 1st ODI in Adelaide?

Today weather Adelaide: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for first AUS-W vs ENG-W ODI.

The ongoing Women’s Ashes 2022 has returned to Adelaide for its last leg in the form of a three-match ODI series scheduled to commence from tomorrow.

Following a captivating one-off Test match in Canberra, the onus is on Australia Women and England Women to maintain the same amount of intense play in order to entertain fans across the world.

Currently leading by 6-4 in this multi-format series, Australia will continue to be the favourites in ODIs as well. Out of the 78 ODIs that these two teams have played against each other till date, Australia have won 52 as compared to England’s 22 victories. Australia, who have won four out of their last five ODIs against England, have won all the six Women’s ODIs at the Adelaide Oval.

Today weather Adelaide Oval

Women’s Ashes 2022 had commenced with a three-match T20I series at the same venue. Inclement weather conditions in the city last month results in the abandonment of the second and third T20I.

The last thing which players of both the teams and fans would want is weather playing spoilsport especially when the series is at an interesting point.

Meg Lanning and the @AusWomenCricket team are officially in ODI mode ahead of the World Cup getting underway in New Zealand next month 💪 @CommBank | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/tLsEmH7qxO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 2, 2022

If AccuWeather’s weather prediction for Adelaide on Thursday is to be believed, rain doesn’t stand any chance of disrupting a potential 100 overs of play. In what will primarily be a sunny day, rain probability for the whole day is as low as negligible.

Hourly weather Adelaide

01:00 PM – 22 degree (Partly Sunny).

02:00 PM – 23 degree (Mostly Sunny).

03:00 PM – 23 degree (Mostly Sunny).

04:00 PM – 23 degree (Mostly Sunny).

05:00 PM – 22 degree (Mostly Sunny).

06:00 PM – 22 degree (Mostly Sunny).

07:00 PM – 21 degree (Mostly Sunny).

08:00 PM – 19 degree (Mostly Sunny).

09:00 PM – 18 degree (Clear).

10:00 PM – 17 degree (Clear).